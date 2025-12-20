5 events to add to your cultural to-do list this weekend

TECH MEETS ART How does technology transform from a tool to a living presence in an artwork? That’s the question that Mukesh Sharma is exploring in his latest exhibition, Decoding Digital DNA. Curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, the show looks at the artist’s practice as a bridge between innovation, sustainability and contemporary digital culture. Sharma has been working with technology-based materiality for nearly 30 years now, transforming digital components into immersive installations. “His works reimagine circuitry as an organism, data as memory, and digital material as a growing layer of human existence,” states the curatorial note. At Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 23 December, 11am-7pm daily.

An installation on show at 'Muse: The Making Room'.

CREATIVE CHEMISTRY Kadari Art Gallery, Hyderabad, is hosting Muse: The Making Room as a celebration of two decades of friendship between designers Hufeza Rangwala and Jasem Pirani. The co-founders of MuseLAB, a Mumbai-based design and architecture firm, are highlighting the “human relationship that has shaped the studio’s journey from a two-person practice into a multidisciplinary design voice”. The exhibition features sketches, architectural models and concepts alongside furniture pieces. There are also works that highlight a sense of whimsy. At Kadari Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, till 30 December, 10.30am-6.30pm, closed on Sunday.

The Christmas feast at Cecconi's, Mumbai

A VERY MERRY FEAST



Cecconi's restaurant will celebrate the festive season with a ‘Christmas Time’ menu inspired from Italian traditions. On offer will be apple-roasted turkey, porcini involtini, pumpkin and gorgonzola cappelletti, and panettone with mascarpone. At Cecconi’s, Soho House, Chandrabai Nagar, Mumbai, 20 December-4 January, noon-midnight.

A sculptural installation from 'Sifr' by Gunjan Chawla Kumar

FINDING EVERYTHING IN NOTHING In her solo art show Sifr, artist Gunjan Chawla Kumar explores the idea of zero as both a void and vessel, through drawings, paintings, and sculptural forms created with clay, handwoven cotton, and earth sediments. At Exhibit 320, Lado Sarai, Delhi, till 15 January, 11am-6pm.

A cosplayer from a previous edition of Comic Con India

FANTASY PLAY Bengaluru Comic Con returns! Over 20 Indian and international artists, including comic book writers, illustrators and storytellers, will showcase their work and engage with fans at the two-day event. The guest list includes Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha, cartoonist Sumit Kumar, and Robert Capron, a writer known for his work across major studios including Disney and Twentieth Century Fox. At KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 20-21 December, 11am-8pm. For details, visit www.comicconindia.com.