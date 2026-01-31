Planner: 5 events to weave fun into your weekend

DIFFERENT STROKES Hyderabad-based contemporary art space Kalakriti Art Gallery is all set to host Origin Story 2.0 in Delhi. This is the second edition of the exhibition series featuring emerging and mid-career artists. Curated by Satyajit Dave, the exhibition reinterprets the “ideas of origin identity and artistic evolution”. Viewers can see the works of 38 visual arts practitioners such as Viraj Khanna and Priyanka Aelay. “By bringing ancient craft into dialogue with speculative technology, the exhibition presents a long and interconnected arc of human creativity,” states the curatorial note. At Sameksha Art Gallery, IILM Center for Arts and Ideas, Delhi, 31 January to 8 February, 10.30am-6.30pm.

Advertisement

A painting of 'Bahucharmata' on show at the 'Homegrown Art x Artisanal fragrance' exhibition.

THE SCENT OF ART Baro Art presents a selection of traditional Indian artworks in Ahmedabad as part of the show Homegrown Art x Artisanal fragrance. The underlying theme of the works is the connection between these timeless art forms and nature. Some of the art forms include thangka paintings from Ladakh, phad and pichwais from Rajasthan, and shola and Kalighat patachitras from Bengal. The featured artists include Anwar Chitrakar, Sanjay Chitara, Ayesha Broacha and more. In a unique twist, 12 artworks have been paired with niche fragrances curated by Vanesha Majithia. At Urmila Art Gallery, Kanoria Centre for Arts, Ahmedabad, till 1 February, 12-8pm.

Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar is showcasing a range of India's traditional arts, textiles and crafts in Chennai.

A CRAFTS CONCOURSE Chennai is currently hosting the Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar. The much-loved event brings together master artisans from across the country offering a range of traditional arts, textiles and crafts like Pattachitra, ikat, Kalamkari and Gond paintings. At NIFT Campus, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Tharamani, Chennai, till 5 February, 11.30am–7.30pm.

Advertisement

The interiors of HyLo, Kalaghoda

A TAPESTRY OF SOUNDS HyLo Kalaghoda is all set to host a powerful musical showcase this evening spanning across three distinctive spaces – the Terrace, The Listening Room, and the main HyLo floor. Described as an “immersive, extended musical experience”, the showcase will throw the spotlight on the incredible Rural crew from Japan (@rural.jp collective) alongside a curated roster of local artists. At HyLo, Mumbai, 31 January, 3:03 pm onwards.

Michelin-trained chef Simone Cipriani will be serving a feast of Italian indulgences.

TASTE OF ITALIANA Enjoy Italian cuisine at this food pop-up curated by Michelin-trained chef Simone Cipriani. On offer will be items like Tagliatelle Alfredo Con Ragù di Pancia di Maiale (Tagliatelle Alfredo with Pork Belly Ragout, Lemon and Parsley), Branzino All’isolana (Sea Bass Fillet in Tomato Consommé), and Peanut Parfait with Passion Fruit Sauce. At Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros, Delhi, 4–10 February, noon–3pm/7pm–midnight.