6 art, culture and food events that you must not miss this week

Imagined data forms Artist duo Thukral & Tagra present a new body of work, Mimesis, that explores how lived moments are translated into pixels, bars and fragmented visual units. Featuring painted canvases built from imagined data forms, the works examine how the speed and abstraction of digital systems can be “grounded in the slowness, tactility, and materiality of painting”. Till 17 July, 4-7pm (Mondays and Sundays closed). Ashvita’s, Dr Radha Krishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai. For details, visit Ashvitas.com.

A theatre festival that represents the queer community Pune is all set to host a queer theatre festival, SatRang Mahotsav, to coincide with the International Pride Month. While 12 performances will be held across six days at the Shreeram Lagoo Rang Avkash blackbox theatre, a series of workshops and panel discussions will take place at the Rang Shila. The majority of the productions have not been staged in the city before. Since it is a festival for and by the LGBTQIA+ community, the director of SatRang Mahotsav, Deepa D, and the playwrights, directors and choreographers of the plays identify as queer as well. The audience will get to see performances spanning diverse genres, ranging from lavani to dramatised drag, in languages such as Marathi, Hindi and English. One of the highlights is the tribute to playwright-director, Chetan Datar, through a dramatised reading of his play, Ek Madhav Baug. The festival is being held at the Maharashtra Cultural Centre, Pune, from 16 to 21 June.

View full Image View full Image 'Untitled', stone, mosaic and concrete

The creative potential of discards A new exhibition pays tribute to the legacy of Nek Chand Saini, the man behind Chandigarh’s iconic Rock Garden. Visitors get to see a series of sculptures, which highlight the artist’s ability to transform discards into works of enduring cultural significance. Born in 1924, Saini joined the Chandigarh Capital Project in 1950. Working near the PWD Store in the northern edge of the city, he got access to materials and space necessary for his artistic work. He would collect stones from the Shivalik Hills, discarded ceramics from neighbouring villages and pebbles from the riverbeds of Sukhna Cho, Patiala Rao and the Ghaggar to build his imaginative worlds. “Drawing upon local folk traditions, memory and intuitive understanding of form, he made figures that appear both timeless and deeply rooted in everyday life,” states the gallery note. “Carved and assembled, these sculptures emphasize gesture, rhythm and collective presence.” 'Nek Chand: The Garden of Reclaimed Dreams' is on view at Akara Modern, Colaba, Mumbai, till 4 July, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6.30 pm.

The Himalayan Harvest Curated by master chef Rajendra Prasad, this food pop-up celebrates the food traditions and flavours of the Himalayan region. The menu includes a variety of dals, meat dishes and desserts. 15-21 June, 10am-midnight. Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences,DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram.

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View full Image View full Image An heirloom shawl from the Toda community

Nilgiri Threads: The Art Of The Toda This textile art exhibition brings together the embroidery traditions of the Toda community, practised by women artisans from the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. Through hand-embroidered textile panels, home textiles and nature-inspired motifs, the show highlights techniques such as murssh, a tufting method that creates sculptural texture across the surface, and octvectt pukhoor, a traditional stitch renowned for its durability. Till 28 June, 11am-7pm (Mondays closed). 47-A, Khotachiwadi, Mumbai.