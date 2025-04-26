Planner: 5 events that make this a good weekend

A TOUCH OF MUMBAI Method, Delhi, is presenting a unique showcase as its second exhibition at its new space in the Capital. The exhibition, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, brings the collective force of the Mumbai art landscape to Delhi. For Sahil Mehta, founder and curator at Method, this show is a celebration of friendship, community and creative exchange as 16 galleries from Mumbai are presenting some of the artists that they represent. “The show highlights the bonds that transcend competition and foster collective growth,” states the gallery note. Some of the participating artists include Wolf, Saviya Lopes and Vikrant Bhise. On view till 18 May at Method Delhi, Defence Colony, 12-8pm (closed on Monday).

POND II, a piece of art created by Rai on show at ’Artists for Artists’ exhibition at Experimenter, Kolkata.

ARTISTIC VOICES Experimenter is presenting Artists for Artists across its two gallery spaces in Kolkata. The showcase features four solo projects by artists Aishwarya Arumbakkam, Rupali Patil, Rai and Sathish Kumar. Each of these practitioners has been chosen by a fellow artist from the gallery’s programme. For instance, Ten Sounds I Cannot Hear by Arumbakkam and Kumar’s Sunlight have been selected by Sohrab Hura, Patil’s If We Opened People Up, We’d Find Landscapes by Rathin Barman and Fever by Rai by Bhasha Chakrabarti. At Experimenter, Ballygunge Place and Hindustan Road, till 14 June, 10.30-6.30pm (closed on Sunday and Monday).

Padmashri awardee Geeta Chandran

DANCE IS LIFE Curated by Padmashri awardee Geeta Chandran, the 18th edition of the annual World Dance Day Festival will include workshops on dance aesthetics by Tanusree Shankar; performances by artists like Madhura Bhrushundi (Bharatanatyam), Abhinaya Nagajothy (Kuchipudi) and Dheerendra Tiwari (Kathak); and solo dance drama, Avatarana – The Story of Natya, by Ramaa Bharadvaj that explores the origins of traditional dance forms. At India International Centre, Lodi Road, Delhi, 26-27 April, timings vary. For details, visit www.iicdelhi.in.

A sculpture on show at Alchemy of Matter exhibition.

MATERIAL MATTERS Alchemy of Matter, a group exhibition presented by the Lexicon Art gallery and curated by Rahul Bhattacharya, explores how artists of Vadodara are experimenting with materials like canvas, clay, glass and bronze. Among the participating artists are Mayur Gupta, Chander Prakash and Azghar Ali. At Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, Delhi, 26-29 April, 11am-7pm.

’A Malabar Journey’ features dishes inspired by chef Gautam Krishnankutty’s trips to Kannur, Kerala.

LUNCH IS SERVED Inspired by chef Gautam Krishnankutty’s trips to Kannur, A Malabar Journey promises to be an indulgent food pop-up serving a six-course pre-set menu. The lunch menu includes fried sardines, Chemmeen Ulli Theeyal (prawn curry), and for dessert, Porrichh Nendra Pazham (fried Kerala bananas with rum molasses and vanilla ice-cream). At Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria, Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru, 26-27 April, 12.30pm. For details, call 22205205.