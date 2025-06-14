Planner: 4 events that make this an eclectic week

THE NOTIONS OF TRUTH Anupa Mehta Contemporary Arts, Mumbai, is hosting Voir Dire 2, featuring artists such as Madhavi Subrahmanian, Sumakshi Singh, Vibha Galhotra and Chandrashekhar Koteshwar. The previous chapter of Voir Dire, held between March and April, presented a dialogue on materiality, perception and authenticity. The exhibition’s second chapter carries this forward and examines how “truth is constructed, perceived and revealed through a multiplicity of perspectives”. Subrahmanian, for instance, presents works from the Spiral series, featuring a set of 373 handmade stoneware cones and 343 terracotta cones. At Anupa Mehta Contemporary Arts, Mumbai, till 10 July, 11am-6pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Historian Sohail Hashmi

CELEBRATING THE MANGO A unique event is all set to celebrate the culture and generational memory around the mango. Organised by the Kashkol Collective, Bazm-e-Aam will include a myriad forms of storytelling to look at the mango as a cultural metaphor and a symbol of nostalgia. You can attend the Qissagoi—Dastan on the Mango by Ashhar Haque, tracing the journey of this fruit from Buddhist parables and Mughal memoirs to colonial kitchens. A highlight of the evening is a talk by historian Sohail Hashmi and writer-environmentalist Sopan Joshi on the mango and Indian cultural memory. At the end is a meal curated by chef Sadaf Hussain. At India International Centre, Delhi, 14 June, 7pm onwards.

Magdalene in Ecstasy, Oil on canvas, by Caravaggio

MARY MAGDALENE IN BENGALURU After mesmerising audiences in Delhi, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio's exquisite painting, Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, travels to Bengaluru and is on show till early July at the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA). The painting – considered one of the best examples of the chiaroscuro technique – was done by Caravaggio around 1606 while he was in exile after being charged for murder. After having been lost for centuries, the painting resurfaced in a private collection in 2014. At NGMA, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Bengaluru, 14 June - 6 July 2025,10 am-6pm (closed on Mondays and national holidays).

BeautyXperience 2025 includes masterclasses by celebrity makeup artistes, luxury brand showcases and live music performances.

BEST OF BEAUTY Phoenix Mall of Asia Bengaluru is hosting BeautyXperience 2025, a three-day celebration of beauty, style and artistry. On schedule are masterclasses by celebrity makeup artiste Sandhya Shekhar and beauty educator Bhumika Bahl, luxury brand showcases, and musical performances by StringFisher, Kanya, and the Fernandes Trio. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, till 15 June, 2.30pm onwards. For details and registration, visit events.phoenixmallofasia.com.