‘Platonic’ Season 2: Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back with Apple's best comedy
‘Platonic’, in its new and improved second season, is funny, smart and insightful
There are times when friends are fighting when no punches are pulled. In the second season of the exceptional Apple TV+ comedy Platonic, we see Rose Byrne’s Sylvia and Seth Rogen’s Will really going at it. She is significantly upset at lines he has crossed. He is aggrieved that those lines exist in the first place. Both of them are indignant and wounded and sore, having it out with that brutal honesty only afforded to true friends. Then, mid-fight, Will makes a joke. It isn’t a particularly good line, but Sylvia, mid-fight, is instantly compelled to acknowledge and even applaud this clumsy bit of innuendo. Palms are slapped, fives are exchanged, but the argument goes on.