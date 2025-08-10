‘Platonic’ Season 2: Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back with Apple's best comedy

There are times when friends are fighting when no punches are pulled. In the second season of the exceptional Apple TV+ comedy Platonic , we see Rose Byrne’s Sylvia and Seth Rogen’s Will really going at it. She is significantly upset at lines he has crossed. He is aggrieved that those lines exist in the first place. Both of them are indignant and wounded and sore, having it out with that brutal honesty only afforded to true friends. Then, mid-fight, Will makes a joke. It isn’t a particularly good line, but Sylvia, mid-fight, is instantly compelled to acknowledge and even applaud this clumsy bit of innuendo. Palms are slapped, fives are exchanged, but the argument goes on.

Respect. It’s what keeps a friendship together. I had thoroughly enjoyed the first season of Platonic back in 2023, primarily because the show — created and directed by Francesca Delblanco and Nicholas Stoller — understood how vital it is to keep old friendships alive as we ourselves get older, as well as the fact that a true friendship can often be entirely incomprehensible to those outside it. They don’t get the codependence, the overreliance, the oversharing, the exact flavour of the nuttiness — and they don’t have to.

By obliterating the will-they-wont-they undercurrent holding most sitcom twosomes in place, Platonic keeps the chemistry fresh right from the outset. We root for Will and Sylvia not because we want them to end up together, but because we each have our own Wills and our own Sylvias. The second season tests the unconditionality of their dynamic with Sylvia being hired to manage Will’s upcoming wedding. Catastrophy is not only imminent but inevitable. Therefore, even as their worlds take turns burning, we want more than ever for them to have each other. And to not let a fight get in the way of a silly pun. Or vice versa.

Rogen, as you may know, is on a tear. The Studio, the Hollywood satire he created for Apple TV+ is a smash hit and a critical favourite, already up for many awards. That show is cinematic and cool and edgily crafted — and I loved it—but Platonic, in its new and improved second season, feels even funnier and smarter and more insightful. Rogen’s Will is that slacker man-child we love, straight out of the Judd Apatow movies, and in one hilarious scene, a character says he loves Rogen’s signature laugh, calling it unique and infectious. “Thank you," says Rogen, taken aback. “I’ve honestly had pretty mixed reviews on it thrown my way." Mixed reviews seem like a thing of the past for Rogen, who seems increasingly assured as a performer and a storyteller.

Platonic belongs, however, to Byrne. The Australian actress has always been compelling and charismatic, but it is here — when overextended by her three children and pets and a gameshow-addicted husband who wants to write a legal paperback — that she is delivering the performance of her career. Most of the show’s jokes are on Sylvia. She’s the uncool one in the show, not only for her kids (one of whom says she has “newscaster hair") or her celebrity client, but even for Will, who seems to enjoy hanging more with other women. Including her friends. “A person from my world is forbidden to you," she cautions Will, who is bewildered by the line: “What is this, Avatar?"

Playing the straight-man part in a show studded with gags is as thankless a job as a mother forced to clean up after kids — kids who, thanks to having two lawyers as parents, are efficient little blackmailers — yet its within Byrne’s exhausted performance that Platonic finds its heart. This season she is the one who can’t afford to be irresponsible even as the world flakes around her. She’s the lame one, the tired one, the one being laughed at whenever she tries to put on a voice or tell a joke, and yet she also has to find the reserves to call out someone her age for crushing on a girl with a Deadpool tattoo. It’s a wonderfully weary and knackered performance, all eyerolls and sighs and muttering under one’s breath.

Platonic paints an evocative picture of Los Angeles, and alongside The Studio and Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, these comedic LA chronicles are giving us a vivid taste of a sunny and dirty and messy city, gradually overrun by robots. The writing is great, always clever but never trying too hard. There is one inspired sequence, for instance, where two men in their forties sit around drinking beer and raving incessantly about one particular hot actress. “Sydney Sweeney is cantilevered," marvels Will. “She’s like a Frank Lloyd Wright building."

The man he’s talking to is called ‘Wild Card.’ He is a relic of Will and Sylvia’s past, the anarchistic friend from college who was always up for mayhem and bad decisions. He’s come from out of town for Will’s bachelor party, and has brought along gummies — which happen to be mostly CBD-oil, sugarfree and good for joint-pains. He’s also increasingly eager to hit the sack, a fact that breaks both Will’s and Sylvia’s hearts. The two best friends, combative as they have been all season, are briefly united, making cruel jokes against a common and sleepy target. That’s life for you. Sometimes the wild cards of our past turn out to be mild cards. All that matters is that we laugh at them.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.