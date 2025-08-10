‘Platonic’ Season 2: Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back with Apple's best comedy

Platonic belongs, however, to Byrne. The Australian actress has always been compelling and charismatic, but it is here — when overextended by her three children and pets and a gameshow-addicted husband who wants to write a legal paperback — that she is delivering the performance of her career. Most of the show’s jokes are on Sylvia. She’s the uncool one in the show, not only for her kids (one of whom says she has “newscaster hair") or her celebrity client, but even for Will, who seems to enjoy hanging more with other women. Including her friends. “A person from my world is forbidden to you," she cautions Will, who is bewildered by the line: “What is this, Avatar?"