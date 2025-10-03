What to watch this week: ‘Play Dirty’, ‘Kantara a Legend: Chapter 1’ and more

Kantara a Legend: Chapter 1 The incredible success of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara (2022) has led to the inevitable franchise. The first follow-up goes back in time, focusing on Kaadubettu Shiva’s ancestors in pre-colonial Karnataka. Shetty writes, directs and stars in this Kannada action adventure; his co-stars include Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram. (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'Play Dirty'.

Play Dirty Shane Black returns to the genre most associated with him, the profane comedy drama. The director of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys adapts one of the Parker books by Donald E. Westlake. Mark Wahlberg stars as the master thief Parker (a character played by a variety of actors, including Lee Marvin, Jim Brown, Robert Duvall, Jason Statham and Mel Gibson), who goes up against the New York mob and a dictator. Also starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar and Tony Shalhoub. (Amazon Prime)

Advertisement

A still from 'The Lost Bus'.

The Lost Bus Paul Greengrass has made every kind of thriller, from sober dramas like Bloody Sunday and Green Zone to mega-successes like The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum. His latest is set during the California wildfires of 2018. Matthew McConaughey plays a driver who must navigate a bus with children through the blaze to safety. (Apple TV+)

Advertisement

A still from 'We’re All Going to the World’s Fair'.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair Jane Schoenbrun’s 2021 film is a look at the cult of role-playing games. Casey is intrigued by an eerie internet game called “The World’s Fair”, and unfazed by the many videos posted online by other players that show the disturbing aftereffects of participation. Soon, her own mental state starts to fracture. (MUBI)