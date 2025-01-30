A non-verbal response to intolerance

The idea for IT IS YOU came to Vivek Vijayakumaran, artistic director at Our Theatre Collective, in 2022, but the desire to stage this performance was slowly taking shape within him over the years. “I wanted to respond to the religious intolerance emerging in the country, as well as elsewhere in the world. In 2022, I was disturbed by the demolition of Muslim neighbourhoods in Delhi. Sometime after this, I happened to be in Delhi when my father-in-law passed away. I attended a ritual being conducted in the gurudwara, after which the family was allowed to sit inside a room. It was then that I visualised some performative images which resonated with my need to respond to religious intolerance. These images stayed with me."