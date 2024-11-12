A book of poetry that is an archive of absence and presence

In her preface to the book, Three Women in a Single-Room House, K. Srilata says, “I think of poetry as a continuous struggle against amnesia, a mode of bearing mindful witness to and remembering the lives of those we love. These poems are an archiving of the self in a web of inter-being, a logbook of human presences and absences." She then proceeds to tell the readers about her circumstances, her family history and the ways that the contours of her life were shaped by her experiences, by the persons whom she met or hadn’t met, by the policies of her state even and as we turn the pages of this book, her words coalesce into a rousing life-narrative through poetry.