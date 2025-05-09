White smoke on the silver screen: How Hollywood sees the papacy

In reality, over 100 cardinal electors were sequestered in the Vatican chapel to vote in secret, in this ancient and opaque ritual that culminated in the selection of a new pope. The process can take anything from days to months, but this year it took just one day before white smoke emanated from the chimney of the Vatican to indicate that a new pontiff had been elected. The practice, rich in symbolism and mystery, has captivated filmmakers for decades. In the Michael Anderson-directed The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968), Anthony Quinn plays a Ukrainian archbishop who is unexpectedly elected pope during a global political crisis.