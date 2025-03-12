‘Portal Waiting’: A unique play that can be experienced through headphones
SummaryDirected and performed by musician Abhi Tambe, ‘Portal Waiting’ is a rich sonic experience. It is one of the ten plays nominated at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards 2025
In 2023, Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Abhi Tambe released an Extended Play, or EP, Portal Waiting. Created during the nationwide lockdown brought about by the covid-19 pandemic, the six-track album had an end-of-the-world sort of apocalyptic feel, probably stemming from the collective anxiety and panic felt globally at the time.
Portal Waiting wasn't just released as an EP but also as a play, written, directed and performed by Tambe himself. The solo immersive performance fuses theatre, sound and live music, and is experienced through headphones. It has been nominated in four categories, including Best Play and Best Director, at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards 2025. The nominated plays will be showcased in Delhi between 13 and 20 March.
Tambe, who had never directed a theatre performance before Portal Waiting, confesses that he was only attempting to present his EP in a different way. That’s when he hit upon the idea of turning it into a play. “It's not just a set of songs but a narrative about a protagonist, who’s going through a journey. It was only when I was getting ready to release the EP that I started wondering about ways of performing it. A set of friends encouraged me to think along non-stereotypical ways," he elaborates.
