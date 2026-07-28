Spontaneity, Nature and Colour: exploring Prabhakar Kolte’s abstract masterpieces

Spontaneity is the cornerstone of Prabhakar Kolte’s artistic practice, making the absence of recognisable forms in his layered paintings a conscious decision. The viewer gets a glimpse of his process at the exhibition, Asymmetrical Synthesis, on view till 29 August at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai. The 17 abstract works reflect Kolte’s deep association with nature and the subsequent depictions in his practice. According to the show’s curator Jesal Thakar, Kolte follows nature but does not imitate it, resulting in a practice that is not a reaction, but an expression of a moment.
In several of his writings, Kolte has mulled over the links between the way nature creates and an artist paints. “I do not think nature has created anything by referring to any model. The experimenting nature repeats herself but never imitates, even by her own creation,” he wrote to explain his process in his 2001 essay, My Painting. He is interested in nature’s ever-changing and evolving inner workings, which are not revealed all at once or at first glance.