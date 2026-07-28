Spontaneity, Nature and Colour: exploring Prabhakar Kolte’s abstract masterpieces

Kolte’s art must be seen from the lens of wonderment. For what comes out on the canvas in the moment seems to be otherworldly, yet not disconnected from the immediate context. The final word, however, belongs to Kolte. In his poem, A Blank Verse, he writes: “I do not wish to brand them ‘abstract’. They are to be seen as they are. They are just paintings. Independent. As they are. I am as I am. They are as they are. Nature has brought me to this understanding.”