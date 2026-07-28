Spontaneity, Nature and Colour: exploring Prabhakar Kolte’s abstract masterpieces

In several of his writings, Kolte has mulled over the links between the way nature creates and an artist paints. “I do not think nature has created anything by referring to any model. The experimenting nature repeats herself but never imitates, even by her own creation,” he wrote to explain his process in his 2001 essay, My Painting. He is interested in nature’s ever-changing and evolving inner workings, which are not revealed all at once or at first glance.