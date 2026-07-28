Spontaneity, Nature and Colour: exploring Prabhakar Kolte’s abstract masterpieces

Spontaneity is the cornerstone of Prabhakar Kolte’s artistic practice, making the absence of recognisable forms in his layered paintings a conscious decision. The viewer gets a glimpse of his process at the exhibition, Asymmetrical Synthesis, on view till 29 August at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai. The 17 abstract works reflect Kolte’s deep association with nature and the subsequent depictions in his practice. According to the show’s curator Jesal Thakar, Kolte follows nature but does not imitate it, resulting in a practice that is not a reaction, but an expression of a moment.
Spontaneity is the cornerstone of Prabhakar Kolte’s artistic practice, making the absence of recognisable forms in his layered paintings a conscious decision. The viewer gets a glimpse of his process at the exhibition, Asymmetrical Synthesis, on view till 29 August at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai. The 17 abstract works reflect Kolte’s deep association with nature and the subsequent depictions in his practice. According to the show’s curator Jesal Thakar, Kolte follows nature but does not imitate it, resulting in a practice that is not a reaction, but an expression of a moment.
In several of his writings, Kolte has mulled over the links between the way nature creates and an artist paints. “I do not think nature has created anything by referring to any model. The experimenting nature repeats herself but never imitates, even by her own creation,” he wrote to explain his process in his 2001 essay, My Painting. He is interested in nature’s ever-changing and evolving inner workings, which are not revealed all at once or at first glance.
In several of his writings, Kolte has mulled over the links between the way nature creates and an artist paints. “I do not think nature has created anything by referring to any model. The experimenting nature repeats herself but never imitates, even by her own creation,” he wrote to explain his process in his 2001 essay, My Painting. He is interested in nature’s ever-changing and evolving inner workings, which are not revealed all at once or at first glance.
Kolte, 80, does not title his paintings as he does not paint specific subjects. “As a matter of fact, I have realised now, after crossing over quite a long distance, that this entire journey of painting has been my only subject, which was never pre-planned: and therefore each painting can be considered a step in this journey,” he writes. Asymmetrical Synthesis tries to create a portrait of the artist’s innerscapes through a showcase of his writings, poems, videos and lecture-conversations with students at the Sir J.J. School of Art, where he taught for 22 years.
Innerscapes
As you walk through the gallery, a recording of the artist reading Dnyaneshwari keeps you company. “We thus enter the anterior chamber of Kolte’s mind, and amidst the intermingling of sound, one sees the drips of paint: binding, building, erasing, filling, forming—each canvas mirroring an active multiplicity of perceptive gestures, formless amoeba that births creation, and the search of what preceded before,” states the gallery note.
Kolte’s masterful use of colour in his works has been a subject of extensive study both for curators and students. In the catalogue for the group exhibition, Body Mind Soul, showcased at Gallery Threshold in 2007, Mumbai-based curator-art critic Kamala Kapoor wrote about this fascinating aspect of his practice: “Large areas of increasingly muted colours occupy monochrome canvas space, while vertical trickles of paint create loose web-like effects, revealing underlying cracks and scars that are multicoloured and alive with the reductive fracturing of light.”
Kolte’s art must be seen from the lens of wonderment. For what comes out on the canvas in the moment seems to be otherworldly, yet not disconnected from the immediate context. The final word, however, belongs to Kolte. In his poem, A Blank Verse, he writes: “I do not wish to brand them ‘abstract’. They are to be seen as they are. They are just paintings. Independent. As they are. I am as I am. They are as they are. Nature has brought me to this understanding.”
Riddhi Doshi is a Mumbai-based art, culture and travel writer.