Prabhavathi Meppayil: An artistic practice that defies genres

The multiple works in this exhibition made of copper wire embedded in gesso panel particularly bring out the essence of her practice. The panel itself is made of layers of up to 15-20 coats of gesso, carried out through repeated rounds of application and drying. Gradually it acquires a subtle, glossy surface which feels like an object by itself. “You have to know the materiality deeply and the possibilities, to what extent you can stretch a metal like gold or copper, for example. After inserting the metal wire, another ten coats of gesso go in. Once dry, they are put through sanding and polishing. One cannot go too far because then the wire could break," she says. The end result is that in some places the copper wire is covered, and exposed elsewhere.