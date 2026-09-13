Empty rhetoric and hollow jargon don't offer much hope in this anthology

The pieces that truly stand out are the ones that compel the reader to look at the world with fresh eyes. Helen Davis, for example, dwells on the etymology of a distinctly 21st-century compound word, “plastiglomerate”, in a short essay. The coinage refers to plastic that has fused with organic matter, found mostly in oceans, leading to the formation of a “new kind of hybrid materiality”. It is through encounters like these one-of-its-kind realities of the Anthropocene Age that the reader experiences a sense of wonder, not because Chandravarkar exhorts us to feel a certain way in his lengthy discourse, The State of Nature and the State of Practice. In his words, “We must learn to recognize that the weed in the pavement crack and shrub in our backyard are as worthy of wonder as the primal forest.”