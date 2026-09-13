‘Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar’ review: Parvathy keeps twisty thriller ticking

Just as we wait for Aneela and her mates to sink their teeth into a case, an uneventful Christmastime night patrol turns violent and there is a dead body in the station, with the gun held by all four—Aneela, Divya (Unnimaya Prasad), Sreenath (Mathew Thomas) and Dasan (Sidharth Bharathan). Ostensibly it's a custodial death, only no one apart from the four is present in the station. Shahad with his writers, PS Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal, eschew the quietness of the beginning for a pointed and thrilling narrative that expects us to be in lockstep with the events. Aneela becomes a not-so-reluctant mastermind of the coverup (Divya was responsible for the gun but it was Aneela’s finger on the trigger) and the four officers now need to run the clock: make sure there is no reason for anyone to file a missing person complaint for 14 days so that the CCTV footage will be recorded over.