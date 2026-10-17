‘Prahaar’ review: Legal drama is overwhelmed by the larger tragedy

Two successive scenes deep into the film are indicative of its restricted gaze. One day in jail, Kasab hears azaan from somewhere, and reacts in wonder. The guards tell him it’s Eid, as if that the only day he might hear azaan. We then see Kazmi out with his family, in a restaurant. A man there accosts him and accuses him of besmirching the name of Muslims by taking Kasab’s case. It reminded me of similar accusations thrown at Rajkummar Rao’s young Muslim lawyer in Shahid (2012). He too takes up cases of people accused of acts of terrorism, but there's so much more grace and complexity in that film. With Nikam, Rao is more successful at creating a distinctive, fully realised character than he’s been for a long time. But from Shahid to Prahaar feels like an arc completed, the kind of stories that can be told now in Hindi film, and the way we want to tell them.