‘Prahaar’ review: Legal drama is overwhelmed by the larger tragedy

The trial for Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has just begun when public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam (Rajkummar Rao) plays his first hand. He refers to the defense attorney, Abbas Kazmi (Sikandar Khen), as “terrorist lawyer”; when Kazmi objects, he says he meant “terrorist’s lawyer”. Later in the film, Kazmi brings this up with Nikam, tells him how it stings to be called that when you’re Muslim. Nikam says it wasn’t personal and that’s the last we see of Kazmi.
The trial for Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has just begun when public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam (Rajkummar Rao) plays his first hand. He refers to the defense attorney, Abbas Kazmi (Sikandar Khen), as “terrorist lawyer”; when Kazmi objects, he says he meant “terrorist’s lawyer”. Later in the film, Kazmi brings this up with Nikam, tells him how it stings to be called that when you’re Muslim. Nikam says it wasn’t personal and that’s the last we see of Kazmi.
Unwittingly or not, the lawyer’s strategy is echoed by the film. Nikam knows his wordplay will be censured but says it anyway, for the drama and the swarm of reporters. Prahaar, directed by Avinash Arun and written by Sumit Roy, is careful to explain that Kazmi is just doing his job, that he’s taking a huge risk as a Muslim lawyer accepting this case. But there in the trailer, attention-grabbing and meme-ready, is “terrorist lawyer”. It’s a little jab in the film, but it feels more significant out of context. For the many who’ll see the trailer but never get around to watching the film, it might be the one thing they remember about Prahaar.
Unwittingly or not, the lawyer’s strategy is echoed by the film. Nikam knows his wordplay will be censured but says it anyway, for the drama and the swarm of reporters. Prahaar, directed by Avinash Arun and written by Sumit Roy, is careful to explain that Kazmi is just doing his job, that he’s taking a huge risk as a Muslim lawyer accepting this case. But there in the trailer, attention-grabbing and meme-ready, is “terrorist lawyer”. It’s a little jab in the film, but it feels more significant out of context. For the many who’ll see the trailer but never get around to watching the film, it might be the one thing they remember about Prahaar.
The real Nikam was a public prosecutor with enough success and prominence that the BJP fielded him in the 2024 general elections (he’s currently a Rajya Sabha MP). Arun and Roy’s Nikam is already a legend of sorts when he’s asked to take up Kasab’s case—the police officer in charge admits to being nervous about working with him because of his famous temper. This is part of the problem: the film asks us to take for granted that Nikam is a brilliant lawyer. He isn’t shown carefully building a case. His arguments and use of the law don't seem particularly inspired (Kazmi, at least, trips up a few witnesses). All he does is bluster his way through every conversation and wave the flag at the slightest opportunity.
A good deal of Prahaar’s runtime is spent talking about Pakistan. While this isn’t surprising, there’s a sanctimonious quality to the reminders that Kasab is getting a fair trial because India is a model of democracy, unlike our neighbours. The film ever creates a ‘good Pakistani’ in Jaideep Ahlawat’s Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali, a wry, accomplished lawyer who’s sent as part of a delegation to India to corroborate evidence (“I hear they call you India’s Zulfiqar,” he jokes when he’s introduced to Nikam, who’s so humourless he just grunts and gets down to business). Zulfiqar soon reveals his purpose for this story: he admits Pakistan is a mess but wants to reform it, a shallow version of the patriot Ahlawat played in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis (2026).
Arun’s previous films as director are Killa (2014) and Three of Us (2023), vivid, thoughtful works. He’s also directed both seasons of Pataal Lok, one of the finest Indian streaming shows. 26/11 is altogether different material, too emotionally sensitive to attempt Pataal Lok-like risks or to approach with the loose curiosity of his first two films. Perhaps the biggest swing in Prahaar is how unheroic, and often unlikeable, Nikam is. He’s a terrible father to his sensitive lawyer son (Ritvik Sahore) and an uninvolved partner to his ailing, uncomplaining wife (Wamiqa Gabbi). Both Zulfiqar and Kazmi are more charismatic lawyers, and Kasab (Lalit Prabhakar) a chilling, if difficult to grasp, antagonist. There couldn’t be a more author-backed role than Nikam, but Rao, with a clipped voice and perpetually unhappy expression, appears at times to be fighting the film.
Prahaar’s makers evidently feel a responsibility to do right by the tragedy of 26/11. There are several recreations of the attack from the point of view of different witnesses, all bruising if not particularly imaginative. The most disturbing memory is of a 10-year-old girl with a shard of glass in her head seeing Kasab shoot her pregnant mother. The same girl is called as a witness, to counter Kasab’s claim that he was part of the attacks but didn’t actually kill anyone. Strangely, it’s Kazmi—echoing a pivotal scene in Philadelphia (1993)—and not Nikam who asks her to show the court her wound (did he think she was lying about it?). 26/11 seems almost too much for this film to deal with.
Two successive scenes deep into the film are indicative of its restricted gaze. One day in jail, Kasab hears azaan from somewhere, and reacts in wonder. The guards tell him it’s Eid, as if that the only day he might hear azaan. We then see Kazmi out with his family, in a restaurant. A man there accosts him and accuses him of besmirching the name of Muslims by taking Kasab’s case. It reminded me of similar accusations thrown at Rajkummar Rao’s young Muslim lawyer in Shahid (2012). He too takes up cases of people accused of acts of terrorism, but there's so much more grace and complexity in that film. With Nikam, Rao is more successful at creating a distinctive, fully realised character than he’s been for a long time. But from Shahid to Prahaar feels like an arc completed, the kind of stories that can be told now in Hindi film, and the way we want to tell them.
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