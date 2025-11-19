Similarly impressed with Krishna Reddy’s prints, Doshi travelled to New York to spend time with him and understand his artistic process before acquiring the works for her collection. “It’s important for the art to resonate with me," reiterates Doshi. Introducing new vocabularies The exhibition features a mix of modernists and contemporary artists. One can see works by Mehlli Gobhai, one of India’s foremost abstractionists, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 87. In Doshi’s view, given the strong oeuvre of the artist, he ought to be getting even more recognition within the art world. Similarly with the inclusion of Dashrath Patel’s unique paper collages on plywood, the exhibition puts the spotlight on another prolific artist, a contemporary of the Bombay Progressives, who too needs to be talked about more.