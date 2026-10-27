What to expect at Art Mumbai 2026

How do you address the role of technology and Artificial Intelligence in art production?

Technology is opening up new possibilities for artistic practice, from the tools artists use to create work to the ways audiences experience and interact with it. At the same time, it raises important questions about authorship, originality and the relationship between the artist and the tools they use. At the fair, these questions inform a panel titled Enter the Art: How Immersive Tech Is Redrawing the Gallery Walls. The conversation looks at how virtual and augmented reality, projection mapping, artificial intelligence and responsive environments are changing the encounter between artwork and viewer. It also considers what these developments mean for artists, collectors and cultural institutions, particularly in India and South Asia, where digital access and a younger, technology-aware audience are creating new possibilities for engagement. For us, technology is not an end in itself. The important question is how artists use it to develop ideas, challenge established ways of seeing and create meaningful experiences. As these tools evolve, the critical role of artistic intent and the ideas behind the work remain central.