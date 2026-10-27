What to expect at Art Mumbai 2026

The art calendar this year, across cities, has been pulsating with events and exhibitions. The recent months have witnessed iterations of existing fixtures such as Sa Biennale in Ladakh, India Art Fair’s EDI+TIONS, Ahmedabad Cultural Week and the Delhi Contemporary Art Week. Each of these has focused on the city as a canvas to tell stories around art. The fourth edition of ART MUMBAI, all set to take place between 12-15 November, too spotlights the Maximum City through stories of homegrown collectors and its long connection with global art histories. The view of the city’s skyline from the Mahalaxmi Race Course—the venue for the fair—will stay as a companion as you navigate the Sculpture Park, guided tours, and presentations by 94 galleries, with 11 new Indian and 6 international exhibitors. Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder, ART MUMBAI, speaks to Lounge about the expanded gallery lineup, the continuing focus on sculptural practices as part of the Sculpture Park, and how the speaker series addresses pressing concerns for the contemporary art world. Edited excerpts:
The art calendar this year, across cities, has been pulsating with events and exhibitions. The recent months have witnessed iterations of existing fixtures such as Sa Biennale in Ladakh, India Art Fair’s EDI+TIONS, Ahmedabad Cultural Week and the Delhi Contemporary Art Week. Each of these has focused on the city as a canvas to tell stories around art. The fourth edition of ART MUMBAI, all set to take place between 12-15 November, too spotlights the Maximum City through stories of homegrown collectors and its long connection with global art histories. The view of the city’s skyline from the Mahalaxmi Race Course—the venue for the fair—will stay as a companion as you navigate the Sculpture Park, guided tours, and presentations by 94 galleries, with 11 new Indian and 6 international exhibitors. Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder, ART MUMBAI, speaks to Lounge about the expanded gallery lineup, the continuing focus on sculptural practices as part of the Sculpture Park, and how the speaker series addresses pressing concerns for the contemporary art world. Edited excerpts:
How has the scale and scope of ART MUMBAI expanded in four years?
Over four editions, ART MUMBAI has grown from 53 galleries at its inaugural edition in 2023 to 94 exhibitors in 2026. Fair attendance has increased by over 26% since the first year with an 80% increase in total exhibitor participation. But for us growth has never been only about numbers. It is equally about the depth, diversity and quality of representation we bring to the fair. This year, the participation of 21 international exhibitors, including galleries making their debut in India, reflects the growing interest in the Indian art market. We have also continued to deepen the fair’s engagement beyond the gallery floor through institutional presentations, the speaker series, guided walks, performances and the Sculpture Park. Our ambition is to build a fair that encourages discovery and creates new connections.
How has the scale and scope of ART MUMBAI expanded in four years?
Over four editions, ART MUMBAI has grown from 53 galleries at its inaugural edition in 2023 to 94 exhibitors in 2026. Fair attendance has increased by over 26% since the first year with an 80% increase in total exhibitor participation. But for us growth has never been only about numbers. It is equally about the depth, diversity and quality of representation we bring to the fair. This year, the participation of 21 international exhibitors, including galleries making their debut in India, reflects the growing interest in the Indian art market. We have also continued to deepen the fair’s engagement beyond the gallery floor through institutional presentations, the speaker series, guided walks, performances and the Sculpture Park. Our ambition is to build a fair that encourages discovery and creates new connections.
How does the speaker series reflect on the changing art landscape?
The series responds to contemporary concerns and reflects on how the art landscape is going beyond traditional conversations around collecting and valuation to encompass institutions, public engagement, technology and new ways of interpreting art. This year, we are bringing together voices from across the ecosystem to explore how art institutions are evolving in Asia and West Asia, how immersive technology is reshaping the gallery experience, and how public art is changing the way we engage with our cities.
We are also placing emphasis on perspectives that deserve greater visibility, from women shaping the contemporary art landscape to the dialogue between poetry and painting through a session featuring Javed Akhtar and Baaran Ijlal, moderated by Ranjit Hoskote.
How does the fair address the impact of conflict in West Asia on the art ecosystem in the Global South?
The uncertainty in West Asia makes it important to consider how regional shifts affect cultural institutions, artistic exchange and the movement of art and ideas across borders. The relationship between Asia and the Middle East is particularly relevant to this conversation, given the growing significance of both regions within the global art ecosystem. This year, the speaker series includes Scaling Up: The Future of Art Institutions in Asia and the Middle East, which brings together perspectives on the evolving role of cultural institutions across these regions. While the session is not specifically framed around conflict, it offers an opportunity to reflect on how institutions are expanding physically and curatorially while they navigate change, sustain cultural dialogue and build connections across geographies.
The Sculpture Park has always been a highlight at ART MUMBAI. What are the materiality and themes that the artists are bringing to the upcoming edition?
The theme, ‘Material and Memory’ brings together artists who explore the histories and experiences embedded in the materials they use. From folklore and traditional craft to questions of consumption, ecology and displacement, the works reveal how sculpture can connect physical materials with the ideas and experiences they represent. Be it clay and terracotta or stone, wood, metal, fabric and found materials, the sculptures explore how objects and forms can hold traces of time, place and experience.
Some sculptural works to look forward to…
The Sculpture Park will feature works including Ascent by Sumakshi Singh [Exhibit 320], Stories Retold by Pandi Ram Mandavi [Ojas Art], which brings stories from the artist’s community, folklore, everyday life and the world of tribal gods and goddesses into carved teakwood forms. Temple by Nagji Patel [Akar Prakar] uses sandstone and brass to explore form, balance and quietude, drawing on the traditions of temple sculpture and folk carving. Neti-Neti 2 by Teja Gavankar, presented by Indian Ceramics Triennale, uses terracotta miniature bricks and a motor mechanism to explore the philosophical idea of “not this, not that” through a work that invites audience interaction.
Other works approach questions of material and memory through contemporary concerns. Babba Su by Jonathan Trayte [Akara Contemporary] uses painted bronze and stainless steel to evoke the colours and forms of food packaging, examining consumer culture and excess. The Sound of Waves from the Deep Ocean by Madhu Das [Gallery Maskara] uses marine rope to evoke the ocean and reflect on the environmental consequences of deep-sea mining. Trembling Bench by Pors and Rao [TARQ] combines metal, wood, rubber, a motor and a sensor to create a responsive sculpture whose trembling motion is triggered when someone approaches.
How do you address the role of technology and Artificial Intelligence in art production?
Technology is opening up new possibilities for artistic practice, from the tools artists use to create work to the ways audiences experience and interact with it. At the same time, it raises important questions about authorship, originality and the relationship between the artist and the tools they use. At the fair, these questions inform a panel titled Enter the Art: How Immersive Tech Is Redrawing the Gallery Walls. The conversation looks at how virtual and augmented reality, projection mapping, artificial intelligence and responsive environments are changing the encounter between artwork and viewer. It also considers what these developments mean for artists, collectors and cultural institutions, particularly in India and South Asia, where digital access and a younger, technology-aware audience are creating new possibilities for engagement. For us, technology is not an end in itself. The important question is how artists use it to develop ideas, challenge established ways of seeing and create meaningful experiences. As these tools evolve, the critical role of artistic intent and the ideas behind the work remain central.
How does the city serve as the canvas of art in this edition?
Mumbai has a distinctive relationship with art, shaped by its architecture, public spaces, communities and cultural histories. Public art creates opportunities to engage with these layers of the city outside conventional gallery settings, but it also raises important questions about access, context and responsibility. Our speaker series session, Reframing the City: Public Art in India, brings together Ranjit Hoskote, curator of SITE Jodhpur's inaugural edition, and Vishal Dar, curator of the sā Ladakh Biennale, in a conversation moderated by Sculpture Park curator Veeranganakumari Solanki. Their perspectives will help examine how public art responds to the places in which it is made, whether through interventions in urban spaces, heritage sites or landscapes where the natural environment becomes part of the work. The session reflects the need to consider not just where art is seen, but how it engages with the people and places around it.