Pride Month 2025: Stories of gender identity for kids

There are many layers to Rain Must Fall. This graphic novel—a gripping ghost story—is about Rumi and an apparition called Rain. Rendered in black-and-white, this poignant book by Nandita Basu follows an important chapter in the life of a young adolescent, who accompanies their father to a small village of Shankerpur to help him convert the ancestral home into a bed-and-breakfast space. There, Rumi encounters Rain, who is unable to recall the circumstances that led him to become a ghost.

Rain isn’t the only one who is conflicted in this story. Before coming to Shankerpur, Rumi was disheartened by their best friend’s reaction, when they disclosed about identifying as a non-binary. Their parents too can’t understand how Rumi “doesn’t believe she is anything—boy or girl". At the heart of it, Rain Must Fall is a story of healing and acceptance—of the ghost and the adolescent coming to terms with their own identities. Though this is not a new book—it was published by Duckbill in October 2021—it should be on the reading list of everyone aged upwards of 9-12.

Stories such as these become a pertinent entry point for both parents and kids into themes of gender diversity. It is never too early to introduce children to a more inclusive and empathetic world, and fiction makes it easier to approach such complex subjects. One can find picture books, early readers and novels for pre-teens and young adults on themes of gender identity either written by queer authors or featuring queer protagonists. Unlike books written a decade earlier, which took a tokenistic and an in-your-face approach, in recent years, the subject has been woven into a multi-layered narrative, thereby normalising gender diversity through age-appropriate language and content.

