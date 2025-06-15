Pride Month 2025: Stories of gender identity for kids
It’s never too early to learn about gender diversity and the history of LGBTQ+ rights. A growing selection of fiction books offers a great entry point into these subjects to kids of all ages
There are many layers to Rain Must Fall. This graphic novel—a gripping ghost story—is about Rumi and an apparition called Rain. Rendered in black-and-white, this poignant book by Nandita Basu follows an important chapter in the life of a young adolescent, who accompanies their father to a small village of Shankerpur to help him convert the ancestral home into a bed-and-breakfast space. There, Rumi encounters Rain, who is unable to recall the circumstances that led him to become a ghost.
Rain isn’t the only one who is conflicted in this story. Before coming to Shankerpur, Rumi was disheartened by their best friend’s reaction, when they disclosed about identifying as a non-binary. Their parents too can’t understand how Rumi “doesn’t believe she is anything—boy or girl". At the heart of it, Rain Must Fall is a story of healing and acceptance—of the ghost and the adolescent coming to terms with their own identities. Though this is not a new book—it was published by Duckbill in October 2021—it should be on the reading list of everyone aged upwards of 9-12.
Stories such as these become a pertinent entry point for both parents and kids into themes of gender diversity. It is never too early to introduce children to a more inclusive and empathetic world, and fiction makes it easier to approach such complex subjects. One can find picture books, early readers and novels for pre-teens and young adults on themes of gender identity either written by queer authors or featuring queer protagonists. Unlike books written a decade earlier, which took a tokenistic and an in-your-face approach, in recent years, the subject has been woven into a multi-layered narrative, thereby normalising gender diversity through age-appropriate language and content.
