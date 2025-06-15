Pride Month 2025: Stories of gender identity for kids

There are a mix of books—some new and others published in the last five years—that families, librarians and educators can refer to when it comes to talking about queer families, the genesis of Pride History Month and gender acceptance. One such example is Ritu Weds Chandni for children aged five and above, which is a story about a same-sex relationship and highlights that love transcends all boundaries. Then there is Reva and Prisha, authored and illustrated by Shals Mahajan, a queer feminist author, about alternate family structures featuring two mothers and a set of twins. This is a must-read for children, who are growing up in same-sex households and are looking for understanding and acceptance. It can also be shared with peers and educators to highlight the many kinds of families that can exist in the world. Another sensitive book on the same subject is A Family Is a Family Is a Family by Sara O’Leary and illustrated by Qin Leng.