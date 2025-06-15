Pride Month 2025: Stories of gender identity for kids

There are many layers to Rain Must Fall. This graphic novel—a gripping ghost story—is about Rumi and an apparition called Rain. Rendered in black-and-white, this poignant book by Nandita Basu follows an important chapter in the life of a young adolescent, who accompanies their father to a small village of Shankerpur to help him convert the ancestral home into a bed-and-breakfast space. There, Rumi encounters Rain, who is unable to recall the circumstances that led him to become a ghost.
Rain isn’t the only one who is conflicted in this story. Before coming to Shankerpur, Rumi was disheartened by their best friend’s reaction, when they disclosed about identifying as a non-binary. Their parents too can’t understand how Rumi “doesn’t believe she is anything—boy or girl". At the heart of it, Rain Must Fall is a story of healing and acceptance—of the ghost and the adolescent coming to terms with their own identities. Though this is not a new book—it was published by Duckbill in October 2021—it should be on the reading list of everyone aged upwards of 9-12.
Stories such as these become a pertinent entry point for both parents and kids into themes of gender diversity. It is never too early to introduce children to a more inclusive and empathetic world, and fiction makes it easier to approach such complex subjects. One can find picture books, early readers and novels for pre-teens and young adults on themes of gender identity either written by queer authors or featuring queer protagonists. Unlike books written a decade earlier, which took a tokenistic and an in-your-face approach, in recent years, the subject has been woven into a multi-layered narrative, thereby normalising gender diversity through age-appropriate language and content.
There are a mix of books—some new and others published in the last five years—that families, librarians and educators can refer to when it comes to talking about queer families, the genesis of Pride History Month and gender acceptance. One such example is Ritu Weds Chandni for children aged five and above, which is a story about a same-sex relationship and highlights that love transcends all boundaries. Then there is Reva and Prisha, authored and illustrated by Shals Mahajan, a queer feminist author, about alternate family structures featuring two mothers and a set of twins. This is a must-read for children, who are growing up in same-sex households and are looking for understanding and acceptance. It can also be shared with peers and educators to highlight the many kinds of families that can exist in the world. Another sensitive book on the same subject is A Family Is a Family Is a Family by Sara O’Leary and illustrated by Qin Leng.
For older kids, in addition to titles such asRain Must Fall,several recent books have featured non-binary protagonists. A 2023-book, Porcupines in my Pants and Other Craziness, is about a gender-neutral protagonist, who lives in a futuristic city on a planet called Maari. Authored by Anupama Ramanujam and published by Hachette India Children’s Books, this title is meant for 8-12 year olds. The story, which sees a pre-teen being packed off by the Council of Elders for Young People on a coming-of-age journey across the heartlands, is about self-acceptance. Another book about self-discovery is Daisies in the Wild, for readers aged 13 and above, set in the midst of a rioting Darjeeling and centred around Inayat, Pema and Nidra.
Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl’s Confabulous Memoir is another pertinent story for young adults. Authored by Toronto-based Kai Cheng Thom, this surrealist novel published in India by Young Zubaan, is centred around an unnamed young transgender girl. “She is quickly adopted into the vigilante gang of glamorous warrior femmes called the Lipstick Lacerators, whose mission is to scour the Street of violent men and avenge murdered trans women everywhere," states the publisher’s note.
And if it is non-fiction that you seek, then there are a host of interesting titles for kids there as well. Today, one can find books, which combine themes of body positivity and gender identity. Take, for instance, Bodies are Cool, listed by New York Times’ Wirecutter in its 2022-list of 15 LGBTQ books for kids and teens recommended by queer librarians, educators and booksellers. Written and illustrated by Tyler Feder, “it depicts a diverse array of bodies—of all shapes, sizes, races, and genders, including post-top-surgery trans bodies—paired with playful rhyming text," mentions the article.
For those, who want to learn more about LGBTQ+ histories, which don’t find a mention in mainstream education, there is Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders and illustrated by Steven Salerno. “Picture books like [these] help introduce young kids to some of those early struggles for queer rights in a way that’s ‘bright, cheerful, and really relatable’," states theWirecutterarticle. At a time when violence against LGBTQ+ activists and individuals is rising with greater vehemence, it becomes important to tell these stories of equality and pride to the younger generation.