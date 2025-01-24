Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama This 1993 anime film based on the Ramayana is being re-released in theatres. A Japanese-Indian co-production, it’s directed by Koichi Sasaki, Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan (known as the “father of Indian animation”). The music is by the veteran Vanraj Bhatia (Manthan, Tarang). (In theatres)

A still from 'Prime Target'.

Prime Target A gifted Oxford math student is about to make a breakthrough involving prime numbers, with widespread implications—drawing the attention of powerful groups that want him silenced. This series is created by Steve Thompson. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse'.

Dominic and the Ladies Purse Mammootty produces and stars in this Malayalam film, playing a former cop who opens a private detective agency. A seemingly simple case of finding the owner of a purse becomes more convoluted the further he investigates. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (Thanga Meengal, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa) and co-starring Gokul Suresh and Lena. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'.