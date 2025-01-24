This 1993 anime film based on the Ramayana is being re-released in theatres. A Japanese-Indian co-production, it’s directed by Koichi Sasaki, Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan (known as the “father of Indian animation”). The music is by the veteran Vanraj Bhatia (Manthan, Tarang). (In theatres)
A gifted Oxford math student is about to make a breakthrough involving prime numbers, with widespread implications—drawing the attention of powerful groups that want him silenced. This series is created by Steve Thompson. (Apple TV+)
Mammootty produces and stars in this Malayalam film, playing a former cop who opens a private detective agency. A seemingly simple case of finding the owner of a purse becomes more convoluted the further he investigates. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (Thanga Meengal, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa) and co-starring Gokul Suresh and Lena. (In theatres)
One of the best films of 2024, Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig is about a lawyer in Tehran, his wife and two teenage daughters. When the women-led protests of 2018 begin, the differing reactions of the family members cause their relations to fray. This Persian-language film is Germany’s entry to the Oscars. As the family’s dynamics unravel, they must navigate the complexities of loyalty, conviction, and survival. The film’s gripping portrayal is heightened by its basis in real-life events. (In theatres)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.