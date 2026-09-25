What to watch this week: ‘Primetime’, ‘Hunkkar’ and more

Primetime Robert Pattinson stars as Chris Hansen, host of the reality series To Catch a Predator, in this film by Lance Oppenheim. Also starring Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and Phoebe Bridgers. (In theatres)

'The Paradise'.

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The Paradise Nani stars in this Telugu action epic about tribals rising up in revolt in 1980s Secunderabad. Directed by Srikanth Odela. (In theatres)

A scene from 'Hunkkar: The Roar'.

Hunkkar: The Roar In this six-episode limited series, 17-year-old student Meenu Rawat decides to press rape charges against the revered leader of a religious cult. The subsequent investigation and legal proceedings show just how difficult the path to justice for sexual assault survivors in India is. Hunkkaar stars Aneet Padda, Rajesh Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal), Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain (Ground Zero), Charu Shankar and Veen Harsh. Directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia, who worked with Padda on Big Girls Don’t Cry. (JioHotstar)

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A scene from 'Jay Z in 8'.

Jay z in 8 This new limited series directed by Rick Rubin sees the veteran producer in conversation with rapper Jay-Z as they discuss his legendary catalogue. (MUBI)

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