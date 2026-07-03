‘Pritam and Pedro’ review: Hirani series feels like a relic from another time

Pritam and Pedro, a new buddy-cop series (on JioHotstar) produced, written and edited by Rajkumar Hirani, feels so elementary in its cyber cops-and-robbers storytelling that it, surely, must be for children. It is, indeed, a vehicle for Hirani to showcase his son, Vir, as a leading man, the Pedro of the title. As a show to amuse children and inform them about the perils of online addiction, this series could be considered sweet and well-intentioned enough… but then Pritam and Pedro throws in the swear words, as if mandated by the streaming networks, and this series lands in no-viewer’s-land: not suitable for children, not likely to keep grown-ups engaged.