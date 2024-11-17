Prithvi Theatre Festival: Gagan Dev Riar returns to the stage with ‘Sarenta'

Gagan Dev Riar was last seen in the pivotal role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the popular series, Scam 2003. He has made a space for himself as an actor with the innate ability to imbue every character with depth of emotion. After a hiatus a year-and-a-half, he is back to the stage with new work, Sarenta, this time both as an actor and writer.

The play has been directed by Bhagyashree Tarke, an alumnus of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, who is known for her work in Atul Kumar’s Aaeen and a solo, Salma Deewani. She is also the dramaturg on the piece. Tarke and Riar’s an unlikely partnership that began at a party in 2022 where the two hit it off. They decided to work together and read a few pieces, including noted writer Nirmal Verma’s Hindi play, Dedh Inch Upar. With an inclination for original writing, Tarke began giving Riar a series of prompts to craft his own piece. She urged him to think about the incidents that have shaped him. She believes with a little nudge or two, anyone can write.

Formulaic as the approach may be, Riar wrote with a great deal of honesty. “He is a thinker. Slowly, a language began developing. More than the text, it was about his perspective," elaborates Tarke. Riar has written and adapted a few plays in the past, but this was his first attempt to draw from his life experiences. “Dedh Inch Upar tells the story of a man sitting in a bar. My father was an alcoholic, and when I began thinking about incidents around him, a central theme emerged," says Riar.

