Prithvi Theatre Festival: Gagan Dev Riar returns to the stage with ‘Sarenta'

Sarenta is not the average play about the evils of alcoholism. It tells the story of Sarveshwar (Sarve), a man in his forties who works as a waiter at a local bar. Years of experience of dealing with customers, and varied levels of intoxication, have given him a rare insight into people and the world around us. Sarve is an honest man. He underlines this by repeating, “I’ve never spit into a customer’s food". However, Sarve loses his job and with it, his dignity. He recalls snippets of his past, his family, his father, and his wife. He connects the dots to his tragic adulthood. On one hand, he struggles to pass the days, on the other, he keenly observes the world around him. He is angry, sad, and sometimes, amused.