‘Prithvi Theatre Festival’: Faezeh Jalali brings a tragic comedy to stage
SummaryIn Faezeh Jalali’s new farcical play, ‘Runaway Brides’, starring Junaid Khan, two mothers elope before a wedding and chaos ensues
Director Faezeh Jalali’s rehearsal room is no ordinary one. At a studio in Mumbai’s Aram Nagar II, an ensemble cast has come together for the play,Runaway Brides. There’s a mandap in the centre and a wedding in the offing. The couple looks stressed, the relatives look stressed. The grandmother is in love with the pandit. The pandit does not care about who is getting married. He just wants the ordeal to be over.
A closer look reveals that the couple hails from different religions and different parts of the country. The guests are competitive, and soon break out into a rap about names. There’s a lot of situational comedy. There’s also a lot of physicality. People are falling over, things are flying, farts are played up for humour, and you are left wondering, where is this going.
Jalali has written and directed the play for her company Fats the Arts, and will be premieringRunaway Brides at the Prithvi Theatre Festival 2024. The central premise is about two mothers (that of the bride and groom) who are in love with each other and decide to elope on the day of the wedding. The bride is a Muslim from north India and the groom a Hindu from the southern part. Stereotypes abound and commotion ensues when the two middle-aged women are discovered to be missing.
