‘Prithvi Theatre Festival’: Faezeh Jalali brings a tragic comedy to stage

Now and then she finds ways to subvert these stereotypes. In this play, the pandit, caught in comical circumstances, is non-judgemental. The two mothers on the run aren’t bogged down by guilt. “A lot of people asked me, aren’t the mothers feeling bad about leaving their kids? I didn’t want to put that pressure on my characters. They are not sentimental about it. I feel strongly about characters that don’t follow convention. Are we not willing to allow two mothers to run off? Would you feel the same if it was two fathers?" she questions.