A toolkit for young rebels: 11 films about the power of protest

Every now and then, the young remind us that we’re alive.
That history has a pulse. This may not always be loud. Sometimes it chants. Sometimes it laughs. Sometimes it simply refuses to go away. The students of India took to the streets to achieve remarkable change in their very own spirited — and inspiring — way. While doffing my old-man hat to these rebels, I thought I would make them a watchlist. A cinematic toolkit, if you will, disguised as a mixtape.
Like these students showed us, through their memes and their messaging, its important not to be obvious. The biopics of revolutionaries and freedom fighters can be important, but also misleading. Protest has never been a one-hero job. Cinema’s greatest lessons in collective action are often slyly hidden inside animated films, comedies, musicals and neighbourhood dramas. The oppressor offers enough lessons in throwing the punch. These films are about how to hold the line.
Lets start with the unlikeliest of teachers. A Bug's Life (JioHotstar) is a stirring animated film about solidarity. Hopper, the swaggering grasshopper, understands something the ants don't. He's physically stronger than any one of them, but hopelessly outnumbered. His real weapon isn't force. It's convincing the ants they have none of their own. "If they ever figure out there are more of them than there are of us," he warns, "there goes our way of life." Tyranny, Pixar gently suggests, depends less on violence than on arithmetic. The day people learn to count themselves, power begins to shift.
Once you've discovered your strength, Milk (available to rent on Apple/Amazon) teaches you what to do with it. The reformer Harvey Milk, played by an Oscar-winning Sean Penn, doesn't build a movement through soaring rhetoric. He builds it by knocking on doors. He listens, organises, compromises, recruits. The film dismantles our addiction to the myth of the lone saviour. Change is administrative before it is inspirational.
Sometimes the most powerful political act is refusing to participate. Spike Lee's exuberant (and criminally underseen) musical Chi-Raq (Amazon Prime) adapts Aristophanes’s classic play Lysistrata to imagine women ending gang violence through a sex-strike. It's outrageous and funny, but beneath the provocation and the electric energy lies an old truth: power depends upon cooperation. Withdraw that cooperation, and entrenched systems begin to wobble.
Pa Ranjith's Kaala (Amazon/JioHotstar) may feature Rajinikanth on the poster, but its real hero is Dharavi. Streets, rooftops, alleyways and families become a single organism resisting erasure. The neighbourhood acquires a heartbeat. The superstar is simply its loudest voice.
Jai Bhim (Amazon) offers a different lesson, that sometimes the only hope for survival is to know the law better than those abusing it. Suriya's lawyer doesn't topple the system as much as he forces it to honour its own promises. Rights only exist if someone insists upon exercising them.