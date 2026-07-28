A toolkit for young rebels: 11 films about the power of protest

Lets start with the unlikeliest of teachers. A Bug's Life (JioHotstar) is a stirring animated film about solidarity. Hopper, the swaggering grasshopper, understands something the ants don't. He's physically stronger than any one of them, but hopelessly outnumbered. His real weapon isn't force. It's convincing the ants they have none of their own. "If they ever figure out there are more of them than there are of us," he warns, "there goes our way of life." Tyranny, Pixar gently suggests, depends less on violence than on arithmetic. The day people learn to count themselves, power begins to shift.