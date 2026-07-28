A toolkit for young rebels: 11 films about the power of protest

Every now and then, the young remind us that we’re alive.
Every now and then, the young remind us that we’re alive.
That history has a pulse. This may not always be loud. Sometimes it chants. Sometimes it laughs. Sometimes it simply refuses to go away. The students of India took to the streets to achieve remarkable change in their very own spirited — and inspiring — way. While doffing my old-man hat to these rebels, I thought I would make them a watchlist. A cinematic toolkit, if you will, disguised as a mixtape.
That history has a pulse. This may not always be loud. Sometimes it chants. Sometimes it laughs. Sometimes it simply refuses to go away. The students of India took to the streets to achieve remarkable change in their very own spirited — and inspiring — way. While doffing my old-man hat to these rebels, I thought I would make them a watchlist. A cinematic toolkit, if you will, disguised as a mixtape.
Like these students showed us, through their memes and their messaging, its important not to be obvious. The biopics of revolutionaries and freedom fighters can be important, but also misleading. Protest has never been a one-hero job. Cinema’s greatest lessons in collective action are often slyly hidden inside animated films, comedies, musicals and neighbourhood dramas. The oppressor offers enough lessons in throwing the punch. These films are about how to hold the line.
Lets start with the unlikeliest of teachers. A Bug's Life (JioHotstar) is a stirring animated film about solidarity. Hopper, the swaggering grasshopper, understands something the ants don't. He's physically stronger than any one of them, but hopelessly outnumbered. His real weapon isn't force. It's convincing the ants they have none of their own. "If they ever figure out there are more of them than there are of us," he warns, "there goes our way of life." Tyranny, Pixar gently suggests, depends less on violence than on arithmetic. The day people learn to count themselves, power begins to shift.
Once you've discovered your strength, Milk (available to rent on Apple/Amazon) teaches you what to do with it. The reformer Harvey Milk, played by an Oscar-winning Sean Penn, doesn't build a movement through soaring rhetoric. He builds it by knocking on doors. He listens, organises, compromises, recruits. The film dismantles our addiction to the myth of the lone saviour. Change is administrative before it is inspirational.
Sometimes the most powerful political act is refusing to participate. Spike Lee's exuberant (and criminally underseen) musical Chi-Raq (Amazon Prime) adapts Aristophanes’s classic play Lysistrata to imagine women ending gang violence through a sex-strike. It's outrageous and funny, but beneath the provocation and the electric energy lies an old truth: power depends upon cooperation. Withdraw that cooperation, and entrenched systems begin to wobble.
Pa Ranjith's Kaala (Amazon/JioHotstar) may feature Rajinikanth on the poster, but its real hero is Dharavi. Streets, rooftops, alleyways and families become a single organism resisting erasure. The neighbourhood acquires a heartbeat. The superstar is simply its loudest voice.
Jai Bhim (Amazon) offers a different lesson, that sometimes the only hope for survival is to know the law better than those abusing it. Suriya's lawyer doesn't topple the system as much as he forces it to honour its own promises. Rights only exist if someone insists upon exercising them.
Likewise, Pada (Amazon) rejects the fantasy that passion can changes policy. Four activists hold a district collector hostage, not out of bloodlust but to force a conversation the state has spent years avoiding. The film is less interested in outrage than in strategy. Every successful movement, it suggests, requires planning as much as conviction.
If Pada is about tactics, Main Azaad Hoon (SonyLiv) is about symbols. Amitabh Bachchan plays an ordinary man transformed into an icon almost by accident, discovering that public hope has a curious habit of attaching itself to imperfect people. Adapted from Frank Capra's Meet John Doe, the film feels startlingly modern in an age of viral myths and manufactured heroes. How important is the story — the narrative-hook — that a movement can hoist its flag from?
Outrage has to be sustained if it is to become accountability. No One Killed Jessica (Amazon/JioHotstar) captures that stubbornness. Justice arrives not through a miraculous courtroom revelation but because journalists, campaigners and ordinary citizens keep paying attention. The film also shows the power of pop-culture, with Rang De Basanti having rallied the masses then — as its songs continue to now — to affect change.
Sometimes democracy asks for less dramatic things. Mandela (Netflix) is one of the smartest political comedies of recent years, about a village election decided by a single vote. A barber ignored by everyone suddenly becomes the most important citizen in town. It's a delightful reminder that power doesn't only reside in rallies and revolutions. Sometimes it lives inside a tiny mark of ink on an index finger.
Don't F**k With Cats (Netflix) is a fantastic true-crime documentary where a man has killed a cat and posted videos online. The internet, which loves cats, refuses to let go. Armchair sleuths around the world compare notes with forensic detailing. They pool their observations, divide up the labour and follow up. It’s stunning how ordinary people, working together, can assemble knowledge. Sometimes a movement begins with nothing more than strangers deciding to pay attention — together.
And then there are chickens. Chicken Run (available to rent on Amazon) may disguise itself as family entertainment, but beneath the feathers is a stirringly practical manual on organisation. Everyone has a role. Nobody escapes alone. The strongest member of the group isn't the hero; they're simply another piece of the machinery that gets everyone over the wall.
Perhaps that's what these films are all trying to tell us. Not that revolutions require extraordinary people, but that ordinary people become extraordinary the moment they stop imagining themselves as alone.
Cinema loves its heroes because they fit neatly onto posters. Democracies, thankfully, have always been ensemble pieces.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
Know the other side better than you know your own. How To Become A Tyrant (Netflix) is essential viewing in order to understand the dictator’s playbook. To understand the many manipulative techniques through which power is wielded and abused. History carries the receipts.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.
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