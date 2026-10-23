How Gen-Z is reinventing protest pop

Taneja chose to respond in a different way. Radha, his collaboration with producer Natkhat, had been composed before July. But his experience at Jantar Mantar inspired him to create a protest-themed music video for the song, which he dropped on 4 September. Combining Hindu religious symbolism with footage of the protests—some recorded by friends and some sourced online—he reimagined the song as a statement about faith, political power and the helplessness he had witnessed on the streets. “I wanted to reclaim these Hindu symbols and images of god,” he says. “No god belongs to any political party.”