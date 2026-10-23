How Gen-Z is reinventing protest pop

On the evening of 20 July, as videos of students fleeing police lathis and tear gas in central Delhi flooded social media, Nagpur rapper Garam Kalakar’s phone was blowing up. People were sending him DMs and tagging him in footage of the day’s events, asking why he hadn’t said anything yet. The 40-year-old musician, whose real name is Vinod Balkrishna Waghade, was over a thousand kilometres away in Raipur, busy hosting an event. But he had built up a significant following over 15 years of socially conscious rap, and his fans were demanding a response.
That night, back at his hotel, Waghade sat down with a pen and a notepad, trying to write “a song that sounded like the news,” he recalls. “Something that will tell people what the news channels weren’t showing them.”
By 6pm the next day, Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha? was online. The song describes the police crackdown on students who had attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding accountability for irregularities in the examination system. It ends with a warning to the government about the 2029 general election.
The track went instantly viral. Within two days, it had accumulated more than 41 million views on Instagram alone. Waghade, who had already released a few tracks supporting the protests, had now become one of their most impactful musical chroniclers.
“When (former Union education minister) Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, I got a message from one of the protesters thanking me for being with them from day one,” he says. “Even though I wasn’t at the site physically, he felt like I was part of the protest because of my songs.”
Over the past few months, as the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party movement has challenged the Union government over the education system, police brutality and alleged electoral malpractices, music has emerged as one of the most potent tools in the Gen-Z arsenal.
Rappers from across the country have released a flurry of songs denouncing the government, student groups reworked familiar Bollywood melodies into irreverent political satire, and Instagram-native protesters have turned everything from K-pop hits to video-game theme tunes into tools of dissent.
None of this is new, exactly. Music has always been an intrinsic part of mass mobilisations, from the Civil Rights movement in the US to Apartheid-era South Africa and 2019’s Hong Kong protests. But technology, global pop culture and the rise of an internet-native generation of protesters have fundamentally changed how music is created, used and experienced.
Smartphones, editing apps and social media have made it easier than ever for ordinary protesters to participate in the creative process, often without any musical training. Having grown up communicating in memes and pop culture references, Gen Z are naturally gifted remixers—the same piece of music can acquire different meanings as it travels from reel to reel.
The result is an increasingly fluid relationship between what happens on the streets and how those events are documented, interpreted and circulated online. The protest becomes material for new creative expression, which in turn feeds back into the movement.
“What’s really fascinating is how these young people have actually just woven everything together,” says Sumangala Damodaran, a singer, economist and scholar who has extensively researched India’s radical musical traditions. “They’re singing as they run from the police, and then immediately creating content (about the chase) and putting it up. Performance has become such a big part of the protests.”
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Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj, 30, is a Supreme Court lawyer by day and a standup comedian by night. But for the 35-odd days of the CJP’s sit-in protest in July, he found himself wearing a third hat as Jantar Mantar’s unofficial DJ. Bhardwaj would attend the protest almost every day, bringing along a large battery-powered speaker to entertain protesters. Armed with a playlist of patriotic Bollywood songs, he made it his mission to keep everyone’s spirits up during the long, hot summer nights.
His selections ranged from Khalbali and Rang De Basanti to Chak De! India and the National Anthem (played whenever it seemed like the police were getting ready to move on the protesters). But the runaway favourite was the A.R. Rahman song Sadda Haq, from the 2011 film Rockstar.
“People would just come up to me and say, ‘Play Sadda Haq, play Sadda Haq’,” he laughs. “They wanted it on loop a thousand times. I felt like a DJ at a nightclub who eventually has to say no to requests.”
Bhardwaj became known to the protesters as the speaker-wale bhaiya. As the numbers swelled from a few hundred to tens of thousands, in the wake of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention, other groups began bringing in their own sound systems—from portable speakers to mobile DJ setups. All around the protest site, mini-raves and parties erupted, each playing music from a different songbook—Bollywood, hip-hop, Michael Jackson.