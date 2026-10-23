How Gen-Z is reinventing protest pop

On the evening of 20 July, as videos of students fleeing police lathis and tear gas in central Delhi flooded social media, Nagpur rapper Garam Kalakar’s phone was blowing up. People were sending him DMs and tagging him in footage of the day’s events, asking why he hadn’t said anything yet. The 40-year-old musician, whose real name is Vinod Balkrishna Waghade, was over a thousand kilometres away in Raipur, busy hosting an event. But he had built up a significant following over 15 years of socially conscious rap, and his fans were demanding a response.
On the evening of 20 July, as videos of students fleeing police lathis and tear gas in central Delhi flooded social media, Nagpur rapper Garam Kalakar’s phone was blowing up. People were sending him DMs and tagging him in footage of the day’s events, asking why he hadn’t said anything yet. The 40-year-old musician, whose real name is Vinod Balkrishna Waghade, was over a thousand kilometres away in Raipur, busy hosting an event. But he had built up a significant following over 15 years of socially conscious rap, and his fans were demanding a response.
That night, back at his hotel, Waghade sat down with a pen and a notepad, trying to write “a song that sounded like the news,” he recalls. “Something that will tell people what the news channels weren’t showing them.”
That night, back at his hotel, Waghade sat down with a pen and a notepad, trying to write “a song that sounded like the news,” he recalls. “Something that will tell people what the news channels weren’t showing them.”
By 6pm the next day, Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha? was online. The song describes the police crackdown on students who had attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding accountability for irregularities in the examination system. It ends with a warning to the government about the 2029 general election.
The track went instantly viral. Within two days, it had accumulated more than 41 million views on Instagram alone. Waghade, who had already released a few tracks supporting the protests, had now become one of their most impactful musical chroniclers.
“When (former Union education minister) Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, I got a message from one of the protesters thanking me for being with them from day one,” he says. “Even though I wasn’t at the site physically, he felt like I was part of the protest because of my songs.”
Over the past few months, as the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party movement has challenged the Union government over the education system, police brutality and alleged electoral malpractices, music has emerged as one of the most potent tools in the Gen-Z arsenal.
Rappers from across the country have released a flurry of songs denouncing the government, student groups reworked familiar Bollywood melodies into irreverent political satire, and Instagram-native protesters have turned everything from K-pop hits to video-game theme tunes into tools of dissent.
None of this is new, exactly. Music has always been an intrinsic part of mass mobilisations, from the Civil Rights movement in the US to Apartheid-era South Africa and 2019’s Hong Kong protests. But technology, global pop culture and the rise of an internet-native generation of protesters have fundamentally changed how music is created, used and experienced.
Smartphones, editing apps and social media have made it easier than ever for ordinary protesters to participate in the creative process, often without any musical training. Having grown up communicating in memes and pop culture references, Gen Z are naturally gifted remixers—the same piece of music can acquire different meanings as it travels from reel to reel.
The result is an increasingly fluid relationship between what happens on the streets and how those events are documented, interpreted and circulated online. The protest becomes material for new creative expression, which in turn feeds back into the movement.
“What’s really fascinating is how these young people have actually just woven everything together,” says Sumangala Damodaran, a singer, economist and scholar who has extensively researched India’s radical musical traditions. “They’re singing as they run from the police, and then immediately creating content (about the chase) and putting it up. Performance has become such a big part of the protests.”
*****
Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj, 30, is a Supreme Court lawyer by day and a standup comedian by night. But for the 35-odd days of the CJP’s sit-in protest in July, he found himself wearing a third hat as Jantar Mantar’s unofficial DJ. Bhardwaj would attend the protest almost every day, bringing along a large battery-powered speaker to entertain protesters. Armed with a playlist of patriotic Bollywood songs, he made it his mission to keep everyone’s spirits up during the long, hot summer nights.
His selections ranged from Khalbali and Rang De Basanti to Chak De! India and the National Anthem (played whenever it seemed like the police were getting ready to move on the protesters). But the runaway favourite was the A.R. Rahman song Sadda Haq, from the 2011 film Rockstar.
“People would just come up to me and say, ‘Play Sadda Haq, play Sadda Haq’,” he laughs. “They wanted it on loop a thousand times. I felt like a DJ at a nightclub who eventually has to say no to requests.”
Bhardwaj became known to the protesters as the speaker-wale bhaiya. As the numbers swelled from a few hundred to tens of thousands, in the wake of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention, other groups began bringing in their own sound systems—from portable speakers to mobile DJ setups. All around the protest site, mini-raves and parties erupted, each playing music from a different songbook—Bollywood, hip-hop, Michael Jackson.
“On the night after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, there was even techno music playing,” he laughs.
Elsewhere at Jantar Mantar, students were tapping into a different, older tradition of protest music. Left student organisations had created their own cultural space, dubbed Kranti corner, which hosted mushairas, performances by street theatre group Jana Natya Manch, poetry readings and regular singing sessions led by Dastak, a student-artist collective based at Delhi University.
“We sang almost every day,” says Sakhi, 22, a Jamia Millia Islamia student affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The repertoire included old Left revolutionary favourites such as Shailendra’s Tu Zinda Hai and Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge, but also newer songs that appealed better to contemporary sensibilities.
Members of the collective wrote several parodies based on familiar Bollywood songs, including Sorry Savarkar—a satirical rewriting of Bande Mein Tha Dum from Lage Raho Munna Bhai—and a version of Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein where the protagonist is an unemployed graduate searching desperately for work.
There were also more spontaneous performances—rappers coming together in impromptu cyphers, improvising rhymes about the protesters’ grievances and their experience of police brutality; hang-drum players creating drum circles; a 70-year-old fondly called “guitar chacha” jamming on his acoustic guitar.
The Jantar Mantar soundscape this summer was as heterogenous, decentralised and raucous as the movement itself. There was, certainly, a core of experienced student activists well-versed in protest traditions. But there was no monopoly on sound or message, no real control over what the teeming mass of humanity that had come to support them would chant, sing or dance to.
There were disagreements, certainly. Bhardwaj remembers some people questioning whether dancing was appropriate while others were fasting, while the CJP organisers tried to discourage people from playing Dub Sharma and Divine’s Azadi, apparently worried about the song’s political associations. But those differences only emphasised the pluralistic and diverse nature of the mobilisation, with different songs serving different functions for different groups.
On the evening of 20 July, after the police action in which he himself was beaten, Bhardwaj remembers the mood being volatile and anarchic. Some people were psyching themselves up with loud music, “dancing but in a crazy manner,” he says.
He found a spot away from the revelry, sat down, and started playing the sadder, more melancholy tunes from his playlist. A crowd slowly gathered around him, forming circles and singing along. “That was one night where everybody was just crying at some point,” he remembers. Music became a way to process the trauma they’d just experienced.
*****
That combination of anger and radical joy was particularly apparent to Garv Taneja—the 23-year-old Delhi rapper, singer and producer better known as Chaar Diwaari—who was among the protesters on 20 July. The day had begun with meme-inspired placards, satirical slogans and comic-book costumes. Then came the lathi charge, and the tear gas, and the desperate scramble to get away.
“We came with flowers and police came with weapons,” Taneja wrote on Instagram later that day.
But even those shocking images of police violence were quickly transformed into absurdist comic relief. Videos of protesters, including popular Delhi rappers such as Seedhe Maut’s Encore ABJ, being chased by the police were edited into Instagram reels scored to the theme tune from Subway Surfers, a popular mobile game in which players must outrun an endlessly pursuing security guard. Making similar reels became something of a competitive sport, turning brutality into farce and fear into laughter.
“These young people were playing games with the police,” marvels Aamir Aziz, whose poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega became synonymous with the 2019-20 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
“They’re not limited by the traditional idea of protest song or protest lyricism,” he says. “They’ll repurpose anything as long as it captures a particular vibe or a mood.”
You can hear the same experimentative spirit in the original songs inspired by the movement, particularly—but not exclusively—from the Indian hip-hop scene. Many of these artists were on-ground at the protests, either in Delhi or at the solidarity protests that erupted in Mumbai, Pune and other cities. And they wasted no time in turning what they saw into song.
Ravi Mishra, the 31-year-old Delhi rapper known as Raga, remembers the exhilaration he felt at Jantar Mantar—people singing, dancing, painting and reading poetry. It was reassuring to see so many other people expressing the political frustrations he had lived with for years. But that excitement quickly turned to rage after the police crackdown. He saw people sitting on the road being beaten for no reason.
“Meri aatma jhinjhod gayi thi (It shook me to my soul),” he says.
So he went home and wrote POLICEBRUTALITY.mp3, a furious, menacing call-to-arms set over ominous trap beats. The song came out almost in one continuous burst, written from the first line to the last without much deliberation.
He wasn’t alone. In the days after the 20 July lathi-charge, there was a whole wave of rappers dropping protest songs—Ikka, Emiway Bantai, Seedhe Maut, Yungsta, Gravity, Prabh Deep, the list goes on. Some of these tracks thrum with righteous anger. Others are melancholy laments about the state of the country. But they’re all united by a sense of personal urgency, the feeling that something needed to be said.
Delhi’s Yungsta (Yash Chandra) wrote Propaganda.wav overnight, recording it the following day. Gravity’s Maa Tera Desh Jal Raha Hai emerged on 23 July, after he came across an instrumental by Nagpur producer Bedhadak that seemed to match the anger and frustration he had been struggling to articulate.
“It was there, it was boiling up, and when I heard the beat, it just spilled out,” says Akshay Jagdish Poojary, 28, better known as Mumbai rapper Gravity. “I wanted people to find some strength or solace in it,” he says.
Taneja chose to respond in a different way. Radha, his collaboration with producer Natkhat, had been composed before July. But his experience at Jantar Mantar inspired him to create a protest-themed music video for the song, which he dropped on 4 September. Combining Hindu religious symbolism with footage of the protests—some recorded by friends and some sourced online—he reimagined the song as a statement about faith, political power and the helplessness he had witnessed on the streets. “I wanted to reclaim these Hindu symbols and images of god,” he says. “No god belongs to any political party.”
Some of the other songs that came to reflect Gen-Z anger were also composed long before the July or October protests, or even before the CJP was conceived. In a sense, these songs anticipated the movement, expressing the same frustrations and anxieties that would eventually find an outlet on the streets.
One example is Aziz’s Dopeher Blues, released in August as a sequel to his 2019 protest-folk song Achche Din Blues. Performed as spoken-word rap, the song is a grief-laden litany of contemporary tragedies, from mass youth unemployment and lynchings to the war in Palestine.
“I wrote the song because I felt such suffocation, this sense of oppressive helplessness,” says Aziz, who wrote the song in March. “And I think everyone was feeling the same way. If you go to rural India today, and see what’s happening there, you will cry tears of blood. There’s so much unemployment, so much despair.”
Singer-songwriter Deepak Peace had a similar experience with Hamlet Zinda Hai, his politically charged album released on 24 July. He had spent several months working on the record, whose title track reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy as an allegory for contemporary Indian politics. Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother, represents Indian democracy, while references to Reshim Bagh, home to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, and the events of 1992 invoke the rise of Hindutva. Deepak identifies with a bewildered Hamlet, struggling to make sense of a political world in which his own people have apparently become enemies. But unlike Shakespeare’s doomed protagonist, his Hamlet survives, determined to continue fighting.
The album was largely complete before the July protests began. Deepak sees its topicality as a reflection of the political conditions that had been developing for years. “Even if (the CJP protests) hadn’t happened, something else would have happened and the album would have coincided with that,” he says.
Mumbai singer-songwriter Bhrigu Sahni had written his song Azaadi nearly two years ago, as a meditation on personal and spiritual freedom. But after attending the protests in Mumbai, Sahni began hearing his own lyrics differently. “I was like, every line is meant for this protest, man,” he recalls.
The accompanying video incorporates footage of the demonstrations, transforming an introspective composition into a celebration of political liberation. “Freedom is freedom,” he says. Whether it is individual or collective, the essential aspiration remains the same.
*****
The practice of adapting familiar music to political ends has a long history in India. The Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and its successors borrowed from folk traditions, popular entertainment and the wider musical culture to take their message to audiences.
From the revolutionary poetry of Gaddar to the street performances of Janam, earlier protest movements have left us a legacy of musical repertoires that still resonate today.
More recently, the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) generated a particularly fertile cultural environment. Extended sit-ins such as Shaheen Bagh became spaces where musicians, poets, rappers and theatre practitioners could return repeatedly, developing work in close conversation with the protesters.
During the Mumbai solidarity protests, I saw Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega scrawled in graffiti on the road, a nod to the legacy of an earlier generation of protesters.
Aziz, in particular, remembers the CAA-NRC (National Register of Citizens) demonstrations as a high-water mark for political creativity. “Because that was a sit-in protest that was around for so long (over three months), we had artists come and spend so much time there,” he says. “And to keep the movement going, they created so much art: songs, poetry, posters, graffiti.”
The farmers’ protests of 2020–21, too, produced an enormous body of music, particularly in Punjabi, circulating both on the ground and online. “The farmers’ protests were perhaps unprecedented in recent times just because of the sheer number of songs coming out from India and the diaspora,” says Damodaran.
“I remember trying to track and categorise the releases for an episode (of Newsclick’s YouTube series Waqt Ki Awaaz) and after a while we just gave up because there were so many songs.”
The protests this year haven’t produced a comparable body of original music yet, both in terms of volume or their impact. You’re still much more likely to hear Hum Honge Kamyab or Sadda Haq on the streets. And if you stumble upon a protest reel, there’s a good chance it’s scored with older songs—Hindi synth-pop musician Lifafa’s 2019 cut Jaago, for example.
Part of the reason for that, of course, is the very real consequences. See the constant stream of FIRs and actions against standup comedians, or the cases filed against two Maharashtra rappers—Rajesh Mungase and Umesh Khade—in 2023. Or, more recently, the Bihari folk-satirist Neha Singh Rathore whose songs have made her the target of not only FIRs, but also a malicious campaign being waged on both social media and TV news.
Rappers, in particular, are caught between an audience that expects them to speak up—because of hip-hop’s origin story as music of rebellion and speaking truth to power—and the increasing curbs on political speech. That explains why some of the biggest names have remained silent, or couched their support in mealy-mouthed ambiguity. Those who have spoken out are very aware of the minefield they are expected to navigate.
Taneja released Radha independently, because he knew that no mainstream label would support a video featuring police action against protesters. Mishra’s manager talks about avoiding shows in certain cities, because of concerns about political disruption. Waghade, a former BJP voter who is still in touch with plenty of party functionaries, makes sure that he never actually names individual political leaders in his songs.
An example of the pressures that artists are under is Diljit Dosanjh. In July, during an Instagram Live, he was asked by a fan about his opinion on the CJP protests. “I’m an artist, bro,” he infamously responded, shutting down the question, no doubt worried about a repeat of the backlash he faced after vocally supporting the farmer protests.
Two months later, he dropped Devil, a track which seemingly nods at the protests—particularly the music video, with its visuals of riot cops clashing with protesters. I’m An Artist, Bro became the title of his new EP, in a cheeky, if ambiguous, riposte.
But just because there aren’t hundreds of protest songs coming out, it doesn’t diminish the creativity of the current movement. Much of it, as Damodaran points out, lies in the ways protesters are using existing material.
The 2024 song Saheb, written by Rajesh Nirmal and sung in Hindi by Aditi Sharma ahead of the 2024 general election, has found a new audience through thousands of protest-related reels. Older revolutionary songs, contemporary pop and film soundtracks are continually being attached to new footage, acquiring meanings far removed from their original contexts.
Damodaran observes that a relatively small number of musical fragments can generate an extraordinary variety of interpretations as different protesters reuse them to express their own experiences and political positions. “So a song becomes like a slogan then, you know?” says Damodaran. “It’s something that needs to go viral and needs to be reinforced.”
The internet has also changed the conditions under which protest songs are made. For Waghade, who has spent much of his career writing about corruption, unemployment and failures of governance, there’s little point releasing a song about yesterday’s political controversy. The audience has probably already moved on. “Protest songs depend on the algorithm now,” he says. “You have to make them while the topic is trending.”
It’s a peculiar paradox. The same digital platforms that have made political expression more accessible than ever also encourage an almost insatiable demand for novelty. Songs are expected to respond to events while they’re still dominating the news cycle, and can become old news almost as quickly as they’re released. And there’s the ever-present threat of your account being deleted or withheld.
*****
Then, of course, there’s the ever-looming spectre of AI. Late in September, an Instagram user named Bluflamë dropped a track called Gyanesh, It’s Done Bro. The satirical rap song targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emerged just as the protests shifted their focus towards allegations of irregularities in electoral-roll revisions (which have been denied by the Election Commission and the BJP).
The song was created by an anonymous 22-year-old college student. He wrote the lyrics, programmed the instrumental using FL Studio and recorded a rough vocal reference on his phone. He then used Suno AI to generate the finished singing voice.
Released on 25 September, the track has appeared in over 4,300 protest-related Instagram reels, each with varying view-counts ranging from the tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. Bluflamë, who says he has earned no money for the song, believes that AI can democratise the production of protest culture.
“AI is changing the game, especially for people who aren’t financially privileged,” he says. “Music is an expensive field; you need equipment, microphones, software, and plugins, and not everyone can afford them. But ideas don’t need privilege. If you have something to say, you should have a way to express it.”
There are plenty of others like him. Prvn Rox, another musician who released a song supporting the protests, wrote his own lyrics but used an AI-generated singing voice.
Last week, an AI-generated Bhojpuri song titled Gyaneshwa Khel Kayile Ba went viral, released by the Bihar unit of the All India Students’ Association (AISA). There’s also plenty of other AI slop that has flooded our streams in recent months, including plenty in support of the government.
Established musicians are, naturally, more sceptical of AI use. Mishra worries that the proliferation of synthetic music will further undermine opportunities for working artists. Deepak questions what gets lost when the creative process is reduced to a few prompts.
Poojary is more categorical. “I hope people ban the use of AI music at some point,” he says, although he acknowledges that its growing presence in popular culture may already be inevitable.
The technology also creates new opportunities for political misinformation, from fabricated footage to convincingly impersonated voices. And while the costs of making politically charged music may now be marginal, the personal risks remain, as Bluflamë has found out. Despite staying anonymous to protect his identity, he says he has received plenty of threatening messages, including threats to his family.
*****
So where does that leave us? Are we witnessing a resurgence in explicitly political music? Is this a new generation creating their own protest music vocabulary? Will we get a song that encapsulates a movement as succinctly and completely as Varun Grover’s poem Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge did in 2020? Or are Subway Surfer memes the best we can expect?
The answers to these questions are no more clearer to Aamir Aziz than they are to the rest of us, but he’s not particularly concerned. Sure, this year’s protests may not have yet produced an anthem like Hum Dekhenge or Sanda Seivom, Tamil rapper Arivu’s scathing anti-CAA anthem. But that’s okay.
He sees the current demonstrations as the beginning of a new cycle of political activity, rather than its culmination. The distinctive cultural language of the CAA-NRC movement took months to develop, shaped by the repeated experiences of gathering, performing and protesting together.
“I think the best music, the best creative expressions of this current round of protests are yet to be written,” he says.
For now, the music offers a record of a generation attempting to make sense of its frustrations, to find solidarity and express its anger in whatever forms are available. Aziz returns to the feeling of suffocation that inspired Dopeher Blues. The protests, he believes, have offered one way of escaping it.
“Sangharsh apne aap hi ghutan kam kar deta hai (struggle automatically makes the suffocation go away),” he says. “When you hit the streets and raise slogans, or write a poem or a song, you can give a name and a form to your anger and your hopelessness.”
Bhanuj Kappal is a Mumbai-based writer.