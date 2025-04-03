A festival that celebrates puppetry filmmaking

Anurupa Roy, a puppeteer and theatre practitioner, is an integral part of the performing arts ecosystem in India. She set up Katkatha, an organisation for the promotion and preservation of the puppet arts in India, 26 years ago. Over the years, the team has produced several landmark puppet theatre productions such as About Ram (2006) and their most recent, Arabian Nights . In 2022, just as the world was recovering from the covid pandemic and the performing arts industry too was trying to get back onto its feet, Roy hosted PuppetOscope, the first of its kind puppet film festival in the country. It was also a celebration of 25 years of Katkatha’s existence. “The pandemic had generated a lot of online content. It felt like the ideal moment to bring a large chunk of it from around the world to people in Delhi and celebrate that the pandemic was over," she says. They received around 40 applications, and the festival screened 21 puppetry films—both Indian and international ones.

Puppet films are a niche form of filmmaking that dates back to the 1900s wherein the characters on screen are in the form of puppets. Roy believes that the mediums of animation and film can trace back their technical and magical lineage to puppetry and continue to have a synergy that often remains unexplored. “We don’t want to operate in silos. We wanted to see the conversation that emerges from putting puppet theatre, cinema, and animation in the same festival," says Roy.

The theme for PuppetOscope 2.0 is “Out of the shadows", and the offerings range from documentaries, children’s films and three live performances. The mornings will be dedicated to children’s films, and the evenings will come alive with shadow puppetry performances, including one by the outgoing students of the foundation course at UNIMA Puppeteers Trust—an international not-for-profit for puppeteers and puppetry enthusiasts that works towards documenting the form. The festival received over 80 entries this time and Roy admits the team had a difficult time choosing.

To set the tone for shadow puppetry as a precursor to film and animation, Film Before Film (1986) will be screened as an opener. Directed by Werner Nekes, it looks at the early history of cinema rooted in shadow play, flip books, magic lanterns, shadow puppetry from Asia, and more.

One of the highlights of the festival this year is an all-night leather shadow puppetry performance by Karnataka-based Togalu Gombayatta. Roy was introduced to the form through one such performance years ago. She remembers being mesmerised by it. “It was an all-night shadow puppetry show in Kerala, and I was blown away. The idea of staying the night, watching a show between sleep and wakefulness, and the ambience was all new to me. We are trying to recreate that vibe," says Roy. The performance will take place indoors at the Siddharth Hall, and the lawn outside will have food, puppet stalls, and other festivities. “People in the cities understand nightlife, but they have never seen anything like this," she says.

Performer Gunduraju and his family will present episodes of the Ramayana in the distinct style of shadow puppetry from the region with a side of live music. “Goethe Institut had done a VR project in collaboration with Gunduraju. The Oculus headset will also be available at the venue. People get to see both the form and its tech version," says Roy. This is another way that the virtual and performance worlds will meet.

Apart from this, the second edition of PuppetOscope will also have seminars and a 72-hour film challenge open for participation. “Join in and make a short reel using puppets. The three winning films will be screened via social media," says Roy, adding that the children’s film jury is made up of children. “They take the job very seriously."

MINT’S TOP PICKS

Nee Engay (Where are you?)

The critically-acclaimed film, directed by R.V. Ramani in 2003, documents the practice of shadow puppetry in Tamil Nadu. It casts puppeteers in the light of the first filmmakers, producing episodes from the Ramayana. It also delves into stories of the current practitioners of the traditional form. The screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Shabani Hassanwalia.

On 4 April, at 3pm

Iniskim—Return of the Buffalo

This unique Canadian documentary, directed by Lianne Allison and Pete Balkwill, uses an oversized, illuminated puppet buffalo to recount the "Blackfoot Legend" about the return of the buffalo to the Banff National Park.

On 6 April, 4pm

The Adventure of Prince Achmed

Dating back to 1926, The Adventure of Prince Achmed is the oldest surviving animated feature. Written by Lotte Reiniger, it tells the story of a handsome prince in a faraway land on magical adventures. He meets Aladdin, befriends a witch, fights off demons, and also falls in love.

On 5 April, 10am

Episodes from Ramayana

Performed by Kalaimamani Muthulakshmana Rao and team from Theni, Tamil Nadu, the performance uses the unique style of shadow puppetry to retell episodes from the Ramayana.

On 4 April, 6.30pm

PuppetOscope will be held between 3-6 April at the Indian International Centre, New Delhi.