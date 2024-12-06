Watch to watch this week: ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and more

Pushpa: The Rule
Pushpa: The Rise, a rowdy Telugu film about a red sandalwood smuggler, was a smash hit for director Sukumar and star Allu Arjun in 2021. The sequel releases in cinemas this week, a whopping 200 minutes long. Rashmika Mandanna and the scene-stealing Fahadh Faasil return as well. (In theatres)
Fly Me to the Moon
An advertising executive, Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), hired to revitalise US space agency Nasa’s image clashes with a straight-ace launch director, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum). This 2024 romantic comedy, set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission, is directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy. It’s based on a story by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein. Also featuring Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson and Anna Garcia. (Apple TV+)
One Hundred Years of Solitude
Gabriel García Márquez’s 1967 novel One Hundred Years of Solitude has been adapted for streaming TV. It tells the story of seven generations of the Buendia family in 16 episodes spread over two seasons. Directed by Alex García López and Laura Mora. In Spanish. (Netflix)
Black Doves
After a politician’s wife has an affair that could endanger her life, an old friend is sent to her aid. This British spy series stars Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Ben Whishaw (Q in the Bond films). Created by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). (Netflix)
