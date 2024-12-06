Hello User
Watch to watch this week: 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Fly Me to the Moon' and more

Watch to watch this week: ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and more

Team Lounge

A rowdy Telugu film, a romcom set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 space mission and other titles to watch

A still from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rise, a rowdy Telugu film about a red sandalwood smuggler, was a smash hit for director Sukumar and star Allu Arjun in 2021. The sequel releases in cinemas this week, a whopping 200 minutes long. Rashmika Mandanna and the scene-stealing Fahadh Faasil return as well. (In theatres)
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in a romcom set in the 1960s.

Fly Me to the Moon

An advertising executive, Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), hired to revitalise US space agency Nasa’s image clashes with a straight-ace launch director, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum). This 2024 romantic comedy, set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission, is directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy. It’s based on a story by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein. Also featuring Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson and Anna Garcia. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'.

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Gabriel García Márquez’s 1967 novel One Hundred Years of Solitude has been adapted for streaming TV. It tells the story of seven generations of the Buendia family in 16 episodes spread over two seasons. Directed by Alex García López and Laura Mora. In Spanish. (Netflix)
A still from 'Black Doves'.

Black Doves

After a politician’s wife has an affair that could endanger her life, an old friend is sent to her aid. This British spy series stars Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Ben Whishaw (Q in the Bond films). Created by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). (Netflix)

