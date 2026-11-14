‘Pyre’ review: A tender love story against a backdrop of rural neglect

The film carries a quietly incisive commentary on development and its uneven reach. Set in a remote corner of the Kumaon region, Pyre draws attention to the precarious conditions in which people continue to live. There are no proper roads connecting some of these settlements, and the nearest hospital is two hours away. At 80, Padam still has to negotiate steep, rocky terrain to get his ailing wife medical attention. The village’s dwindling population compounds their predicament. Neighbours have left for cities such as Mumbai, where their children have found jobs and families can live closer together. Migration offers the younger generation opportunities but leaves behind an ageing population with fewer resources and little access to basic services.