‘Pyre’ review: A tender love story against a backdrop of rural neglect

There is a particular rhythm to the lives of Padam and his wife Tulsi in writer-director Vinod Kapri's Pyre. They bicker, grumble, tease and fuss over each other, their arguments as much a part of their daily routine as tending to their goats or negotiating the rocky mountain paths around their home. Married when Tulsi was just 10, the couple have spent more than six decades together. Their quarrels are less a sign of discord than a language of their own, a way of passing time and keeping each other company.
It is this relationship that gives Pyre its emotional centre. But Kapri's lyrical, unhurried film is also a story of loss and longing, set against the gradual disappearance of village life in the mountains of Uttarakhand. The couple’s son, Hariya, left for Bombay (now Mumbai) 30 years ago and has never returned. They have little news of him. As the village empties out, houses are locked and left behind. Padam’s observation that once a house is locked, it never opens again is a telling comment on the changing social fabric of these communities.
The film carries a quietly incisive commentary on development and its uneven reach. Set in a remote corner of the Kumaon region, Pyre draws attention to the precarious conditions in which people continue to live. There are no proper roads connecting some of these settlements, and the nearest hospital is two hours away. At 80, Padam still has to negotiate steep, rocky terrain to get his ailing wife medical attention. The village’s dwindling population compounds their predicament. Neighbours have left for cities such as Mumbai, where their children have found jobs and families can live closer together. Migration offers the younger generation opportunities but leaves behind an ageing population with fewer resources and little access to basic services.
Kapri reveals the couple’s circumstances gradually. The film slowly reveals what has brought them to the edge of a precipice, contemplating suicide. Their isolation, Tulsi’s failing health and the difficulty of accessing medical care emerge through the details of everyday life. When Padam has to take his wife to hospital, the journey itself becomes an undertaking. He relies on the assistance of two young men, Jeevan and Laxman, and pays for their help with goats. The animals are both the couple’s livelihood and an expression of gratitude.
The arrival of a long-awaited letter from their son is an event of considerable significance. Even the sight of the postman is cause for excitement in this remote corner of the world. In a life where so little changes, a letter carries the possibility of connection and hope. Kapri's writing is sparing, revealing information at the right moment.
We watch the couple go about their routines, argue over inconsequential things and look after each other with the familiarity of people who have long since learnt each other’s ways. Their fighting is almost a form of entertainment, a means of releasing frustration and filling the silences. There is a deep, instinctive affection beneath the irritation, and the possibility of losing this companionship is what makes their circumstances so affecting. They protect and care for each other, remaining committed to the roles, responsibilities and an enduring interdependence.
Manas Bhattacharyya’s cinematography is among the film’s greatest strengths. The camera takes in the formidable mountain terrain, steep rocky slopes, deep ravines, dense forests and waterfalls, capturing a landscape that is at once breathtaking and unforgiving. The mountains are beautiful, but also isolating, and the camera’s movement through this terrain gives the landscape an almost palpable presence.
The casting is another strength. Padam Singh as Padam and Hira Devi as Tulsi, both non-professional actors, bring a naturalness to the central relationship. Their exchanges have an ease and lived-in quality that is difficult to manufacture.
The pace of this 115-minute drama may test viewers accustomed to more eventful storytelling. But its repetitions are integral to the world it depicts. Kapri builds a tender love story against a larger narrative of rural neglect and the erosion of community. The result is a quietly affecting portrait of companionship, and of two people facing the prospect of losing not just each other, but the world they have known.
Udita Jhunjhunwala writes about cinema, art and contemporary culture.