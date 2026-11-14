‘Pyre’ review: A tender love story against a backdrop of rural neglect

There is a particular rhythm to the lives of Padam and his wife Tulsi in writer-director Vinod Kapri's Pyre. They bicker, grumble, tease and fuss over each other, their arguments as much a part of their daily routine as tending to their goats or negotiating the rocky mountain paths around their home. Married when Tulsi was just 10, the couple have spent more than six decades together. Their quarrels are less a sign of discord than a language of their own, a way of passing time and keeping each other company.