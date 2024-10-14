Lounge Loves: A Superman documentary, ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’

Hearting a song What’s your favourite Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song? I have my phases, when, out on my morning walks, I will listen to some of his songs, on loop. When Chain of Light, an album of previously unheard recordings by the singer and his qawwal party, was released last month, it was but natural that I would hurtle into my “Nusrat phase”. One of my favourites is Mere Rashke Qamar, the song where the beloved is so beautiful that even the moon envies her. I like reading the lyrics—written by Fana Bulandshahri—when the song is playing. And each time I am fascinated by the rich imagery: “Chot dil pe wo khai maza aa gaya”. The song moves you in a strange way. It perhaps embodies what Nusrat said in an interview in 1996: “You have got to sing from the depths of the heart. Without heart you cannot be a qawwal.” —Nipa Charagi

Shoes made for concerts This piece could have been about the Enigma concert—yes, that German musical ensemble whose music was inescapable in the 1990s—that I attended last Saturday, in Bengaluru. But thanks to the rains that relentlessly poured that evening, I am making this one about the shoes I wore: Jiro Black by Indian high-fashion brand, Theater. I’d bought the pair for the school-shoe design with what I think is a Japanese-inspired aesthetic. That evening, as I stood in the lawns of Jayamahal Palace, the venue of the concert, for over an hour, I discovered how sturdy the canvas shoes were. The soles didn’t soak through, and more wondrously, the white edges didn’t catch any of the slush. I can see them becoming my favourite pair. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Also read: Source: A guide to 1990’s-inspired fashion Man and Superman It’s a wonder how, even in an industry governed by superhero films, Christopher Reeve as Superman has remained the gold standard. It’s a marvellous performance, calm, modest, funny and, in Reeve’s scenes with Margot Kidder, full of chemistry. A new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (in theatres), charts the rise of the actor from theatre kid to global stardom, before a riding accident left the actor paralysed from the neck down. Reeve, however, didn’t give up on life, making public appearances in a wheelchair and becoming an activist for disability rights. Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s film gathers testimony from the Reeve family and friends such as Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close. —Uday Bhatia