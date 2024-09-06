A queer artist sculpts a new world of hope

According to him, there are many ways of reading the images on display and the film itself. “The two protagonists only find a lone sandbank as their own space. It is not lush, but barren—the only kind that seems to be available to queer individuals. It is also a critique on the institution of marriage, which is important given the dialogue around marriage equality in recent years," he says. “Paul strings together a diverse array of ideas such as larger histories of sites like Varanasi, personal and family experiences, leading double lives, rituals, and more." The artist’s strength lies in the simplicity of their approach to such complex ideas. According to D’Souza, he is not caught up in the heaviness of queer theory and discourse. He approaches it solely from his lived experience, and that of those around him. “This makes Paul’s practice so special. He is an impulsive artist, he makes work as he sees and senses, with the body being the primary medium," he says.