Looking back at the intertwined legacies of Tagore and Ray
SummaryThis month marks the birth anniversaries of two of Bengal’s greatest cultural icons with oddly intertwined legacies
May is an auspicious month in the literary calendar of Bengal. Two of the greatest Bengalis who ever lived, both polymaths extraordinaire, were born this month. Rabindranath Tagore (born 7 May 1861), predated Satyajit Ray (born 2 May 1921) by 60 years but their legacies remain oddly intertwined, Tagore’s writing enabling some of the best cinema Ray made in his career. In 1940, a year before Tagore died, Ray went up to Visva-Bharati University, founded by the poet in Santiniketan, to study the fine arts. Initially unwilling to give up the pleasures of urban life in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Ray conceded to his mother’s wish that he spend some time in Santiniketan. That he took the difficult decision to move to the rural serenity of Bolpur, in Birbhum district of Bengal, was a testimony to his immense respect for the poet. Years later, Ray would go on to make several iconic films inspired by Tagore’s works, and one based on his life, at former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s insistence, to mark the birth centenary of the poet in 1961.
It is fitting, therefore, to have Broken Nest and Other Stories, a slim collection of Tagore’s short fiction in Sharmistha Mohanty’s translation, out this month from Westland, especially since the title story of the volume inspired one of Ray’s most famous movies, Charulata (1964), known as The Lonely Wife in English. The volume, which was first published in 2008, has been reprinted with a beautiful new cover, a foreword by acclaimed Bengali poet Joy Goswami, and an introduction by Mohanty. Between 1884 and the early years of 1910 when Tagore wrote these pieces, the short story as a form was being moulded into shape by some of the great stylists of the genre in Britain—James Joyce and Katherine Mansfield, among others.
To read Tagore’s work as part of the same arc of literary revolution is to reckon with his exceptionally modernist genius—a literary giant, who always remained ahead of his time, as well as his contemporaries in Bengal. It is also a salutary reminder of the power of understatement, the special alchemy of “show not tell", over the more expressive idioms of love and loss. Although Ray considered Charulata to be one of his most perfect films, it caused some consternation among purists. Instead of faithfully following Tagore’s novella Nastanirh (1901, literally “ruined nest"), on which the movie is based, Ray exercised his creative licence to intervene with the plot.
Also read: Netflix can’t steal Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s thunder