Raghubir Singh's photographs of a city in perpetual motion

It is hard to put into words why a photographer walks a city collecting images like beads. Perhaps it is all but a rehearsal to remember in the present that a place is always in flux, always being altered by time before one fully knows it. When this feeling thickens, you return to these fragments—your archive—and see again that even in silence, something at the edge of the frame that you didn’t notice has lingered a little longer than it could in the world. The walk is not about destination but accumulation, a slow indexing of the world. In this sense, every photographer is also a note maker, part of a lineage that runs from Eugene Atget wandering Paris with his camera, to those who came after, carrying cities not as maps but as sequences.

To encounter Raghubir Singh: Bombay at Jhaveri Contemporary is to enter such a sequence already in motion. Photographs taken between the late 1970s and mid-90s gather around a city always in flux, then as it still is now. Singh, who passed away in 1999, once described this body of work as being “about the transformation of India”. Transformation into what? More importantly, who carries that transformation forward… the city or the image?

For someone photographing the ‘Mumbai’ of now, the encounter with Singh’s images is never neutral. I recognise these pictures and I do not. In Playing ‘Punishment’, a marble game, Bombay (1991), boys bend and twist into a game of marbles, one hand behind the back, the other thrown forward as if measuring the world. I recognise the southern steps of Banganga, the city’s familiar mildewed walls, though the ground has shifted, the edges tightened in the relentless march of time. At the J.J. School of Art, in A Model, J.J. School of Art, Bombay (ca. 1990), the professional muse stands among plaster casts, classical bodies translated into chalk and dust. I have photographed this very studio, the Roman forms now more yellowed than white. The place persists but only just, as if remembered through Singh’s image in the present.

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This is where Singh’s photographs (on view till 2 May) begin to circulate for me. Not simply from street to print, from print to book, from book to exhibition, and now into archive, but in a more insistent way. They move through the imagination of the city itself. They do not describe Bombay, they help construct it. In Zaveri Bazaar and jeweller’s showroom, Bombay (1989), the view fractures across glass, reflections multiplying into layers, inside and outside collapsing into one another. The image refuses a single point of entry. You do not look at it, you move through it. It teaches you how to see something most ignore.

Yet this construction is never innocent. Singh’s photographs are so persuasive, so alive to colour and density, that they almost never bridge the distance they open up. The city becomes legible through intensity, simultaneity, a kind of radiant overcrowding. One begins to wonder whether the images merely resist the great Indian cliché, or whether, through their brilliance, they also helped produce a more enduring version of it. Perhaps that is why the afterlife of these photographs does not stop at the frame.

View full Image View full Image ‘Crawford market, Bombay’, 1993

A bibliography to Bombay accompanies the exhibition, with Singh’s own Bombay: Gateway to India (Aperture, 1994) at its centre, extending the city outward into other books, other tellings, other arguments. If Arun Kolatkar invokes images of the city through words, then Singh, in turn, invokes words through colour. When speaking of Singh’s work there is often a comparison to miniatures, not for their scale but for their density, their ability to hold multiple temporalities within a single frame. Singh writes in colour. Not as embellishment, but as structure. His Kodachrome images do not simply record colour, they produce it, organise the image through it. In Ganapati immersion, Chowpatty, Bombay (1989), the orange of the idol rises out of the sea, surrounded by bodies half-submerged, the water breaking against them in a restless rhythm. The image holds arrival and disappearance in the same gesture.

But what does another photographer, walking Bombay today, see in these images? The city has changed, almost beyond recognition. The mill districts have been absorbed into glass offices. Dharavi exists under the constant pressure of redevelopment. Coastlines shift, reclaimed and redrawn. Streets vanish under scaffolding. Homes are folded into plans for futures that rarely include those who once lived there. And yet, every disappearance produces a remainder. In Dabbawallah, or professional lunch distributor, Bombay (1992), the figure moves through the frame with a quiet insistence, carrying his load as the city swells around him. These are not images of a lost city. They are fragments that continue to circulate, attaching themselves to new readings. Perhaps this is what Singh’s idea of transformation returns to us now. Not as a completed event, but as something that continues, unevenly, through the image. Bombay has transformed, yes, but so has the way it is seen, the way it is remembered. Singh’s photographs are part of that movement, not outside it.

Which is why the question persists. Why does a photographer walk?

Not to capture the city, but to remain inside it. To keep looking, even when the image refuses to settle. Singh walked Bombay and wrote it in colour. Kodachrome dreams of a city that continues to move long after the image has stilled it.

Akshay Mahajan is an artist, photographer and curator based out of Goa.

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