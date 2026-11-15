How an artist uses clay to meditate on life truths

Ceramist Rahul Kumar’s solo exhibition, Marking Time: What Remains, Passes, and Returns, raises the question: “Does the medium allow viewers to understand the artist better, or does the artist allow the medium to be better understood by the viewers?” To say that Kumar explores clay in a contemporary manner would be to oversimplify what the artist wants to convey about the medium. With over 70 new works on display at Exhibit 320, New Delhi, Kumar—a trained potter, an art critic and scholar— tries to unravel newer dimensions of creativity through clay, one of the oldest mediums known to humankind. He relies on art when words and language fall short.
His latest exhibition is a natural extension of his previous show, The Untold Resides Somewhere: Assembling Fragments, which was held around three years ago. The artist constantly explores the areas between life and death, and is on a quest to understand the impermanence of life. He endeavours to understand through his work the human attempts to make sense of this ephemerality and our desire to hold on to what has passed.
Roobina Karode, artistic director and chief curator, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, notes in her text accompanying the exhibition the irony of how “time is indifferent to our attempts at preservation” even as human beings try their best to preserve moments, measuring lives in time: years, months, days, moments. “Time moves forward even as we look backward, carrying everything with it,” writes Karode. “Perhaps, then, to be alive is simply to occupy a measure of time, to accumulate experiences, leave traces, and eventually become a memory in the lives of others.”
A deep dive
Turning to some of the oldest texts, including the Bhagwad Gita, Vedas, Upanishads, Tripitakas, Talmud, Bible, and the Quran, Kumar’s art becomes a valid reason to pause, contemplate, and even meditate on impermanence. In the quietude of the gallery, which immediately shuts out the chaos of the city outside, Kumar’s works offer a deep dive into the aatman (the self) and the brahman (the universal).
Clay becomes an apt medium for philosophising on life, death, and whatever lies in between. Sant Kabir’s doha, ‘Mati kahe kumhar se, tu kya raunde moy. Ek din aisa aayega, main raundungi tuoy’ ["The earth (clay) says to the potter, 'What are you trampling on me for? A day will come when I will trample on you.”] comes to mind when viewing the artist’s work. The doha reflects on the cycle of birth and death, and the lesson of humility that should be at the root of all beings’ ethos. Kumar’s art embodies humility and grace as he nurtures clay in his hands, showing how something as soft and malleable as clay needs fire to take shape, while metal, hard in its original form, undergoes a transformation as it melts in the fire. In his artist statement, Kumar notes that clay can register the pressure of the hand, the hesitation within a gesture, and the violence enacted by fire. It does so as material memory and not metaphor. The medium can crack, break, and survive even as each rupture allows more possibilities to emerge.
Works such as Time Pressed, wherein fragments of clay correspond to the years of his own life, encased within a resin form resembling a book, are preserved but inaccessible to the viewer. “It’s carrying moments, emotions, and memories of my life, but no one else will know about it,” says Kumar. The Fourth Dimension shows clay tablets corresponding to the artist’s life with words from a letter Kumar wrote. Once again, the message is concealed in a single word, a mere hint of what lies within. Traces of Presence, Relics, One Hundred-eight Witnesses, The Shape of Absence, Pages for the Next Life, Calendar Bound by Fire, and Rubble are other series that bring the exhibition together through Kumar’s meditative experimentation with the medium.