How an artist uses clay to meditate on life truths

Clay becomes an apt medium for philosophising on life, death, and whatever lies in between. Sant Kabir’s doha, ‘Mati kahe kumhar se, tu kya raunde moy. Ek din aisa aayega, main raundungi tuoy’ ["The earth (clay) says to the potter, 'What are you trampling on me for? A day will come when I will trample on you.”] comes to mind when viewing the artist’s work. The doha reflects on the cycle of birth and death, and the lesson of humility that should be at the root of all beings’ ethos. Kumar’s art embodies humility and grace as he nurtures clay in his hands, showing how something as soft and malleable as clay needs fire to take shape, while metal, hard in its original form, undergoes a transformation as it melts in the fire. In his artist statement, Kumar notes that clay can register the pressure of the hand, the hesitation within a gesture, and the violence enacted by fire. It does so as material memory and not metaphor. The medium can crack, break, and survive even as each rupture allows more possibilities to emerge.