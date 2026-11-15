How an artist uses clay to meditate on life truths

Ceramist Rahul Kumar’s solo exhibition, Marking Time: What Remains, Passes, and Returns, raises the question: “Does the medium allow viewers to understand the artist better, or does the artist allow the medium to be better understood by the viewers?” To say that Kumar explores clay in a contemporary manner would be to oversimplify what the artist wants to convey about the medium. With over 70 new works on display at Exhibit 320, New Delhi, Kumar—a trained potter, an art critic and scholar— tries to unravel newer dimensions of creativity through clay, one of the oldest mediums known to humankind. He relies on art when words and language fall short.