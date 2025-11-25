How children can find life lessons in theatre

There is something magical about a theatre experience, and the earlier the kids are introduced to it, the better. Let them be exposed to plays of varied themes and forms, and not just those that are labelled and marketed as “children’s theatre". There has been considerable research by psychologists and educators on the role of theatre in children’s emotional and cognitive development, with such activities contributing to original thinking and creative problem solving. However, it is the intangible beauty of the experience that appeals to me—about being part of a meaningful community experience. Author Philip Pullman once wrote inThe Guardian:“The experience of being in the audience when a play or an opera is being performed is not simply passive. It's not like watching TV; it's not even like going to the cinema. Everyone in that big space is alive, and everyone is focused on one central activity. And everyone contributes. The actors and singers and musicians contribute their performance; the audience contribute their attention, their silence, their laughter, their applause, their respect. And they contribute their imagination, too."