Stream your own Raj Kapoor film festival
SummaryCelebrate Raj Kapoor's centenary by watching his classic films, from ‘Awara’ to ‘Mera Naam Joker’
Last week, Raj Kapoor would have turned 100 years old. India’s original showman, Kapoor was a director, actor, producer, an empathetic and powerful storyteller. Whether playing the endearing underdog, the disillusioned lover, or the visionary behind the camera, Kapoor’s filmography—imbued with lyricism, love, laughter and lamentation—transcends generations.