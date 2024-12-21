Stream your own Raj Kapoor film festival

Last week, Raj Kapoor would have turned 100 years old. India’s original showman, Kapoor was a director, actor, producer, an empathetic and powerful storyteller. Whether playing the endearing underdog, the disillusioned lover, or the visionary behind the camera, Kapoor’s filmography—imbued with lyricism, love, laughter and lamentation—transcends generations.

With some of Kapoor’s most celebrated films playing in theatres right now, I looked through Indian streaming platforms in order to offer you a do-it-yourself film festival. The show must go on.

AWARA (1951)—Amazon Prime Video

Kapoor’s Awara didn’t just conquer screens—it cemented itself as an international phenomenon. The wandering tramp, cheeky yet tragic, is a defining image of Hindi cinema. Paired with Prithviraj Kapoor (playing his on-screen father) and the luminous Nargis, this saga of sin and redemption remains electric. Plus, that title song—Awara Hoon—is the definition of a mood.

SHREE 420 (1955)—JioCinema

Shree 420 is quintessential Kapoor: the rise and fall of a lovable rogue against a backdrop of post-independence morality. Complete with Mera Joota Hai Japani as its eternal anthem, the film encapsulates ambition, greed, and the price of integrity. If Awara established Raj Kapoor, Shree 420 immortalised him.

BARSAAT (1949)—JioCinema

In Kapoor’s Barsaat, every cloudburst drips with longing. The film announced Raj Kapoor’s poetic mastery of visual symbolism: rain becomes a metaphor for doomed desire, and women gaze into the distance with devastating grace. Beyond the romance, Kapoor unveiled Nargis and his muse-like partnership with her—so incandescent, their screen chemistry feels like whispered secrets you’re eavesdropping on.

MERA NAAM JOKER (1970)—SonyLIV

Critically derided upon release, Mera Naam Joker now stands as Kapoor’s magnum opus—flawed, indulgent and heartbreakingly human. Divided into three chapters, this sprawling meditation on life, laughter, and loss follows Kapoor’s clown Raju through love’s betrayals. The film’s unabashed sentimentality feels earned, a cry from Kapoor’s very soul. There are many tearjerkers in our cinema, but this is three hours of emotional masochism.

JAGTE RAHO (1956)—ZEE5

Directed by Sombhu Mitra and Amit Maitra, and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Jagte Raho is Kapoor’s most restrained masterpiece. A suspenseful, socially conscious fable, the film traps Kapoor’s nameless protagonist—a village innocent—in an urban jungle where the night exposes everyone’s sins. Largely dialogue-free, Kapoor’s performance shines as he stumbles into rooms filled with secrets and hypocrisies. A stark contrast to his flamboyant roles, this is Kapoor stripped bare.

CHORI CHORI (1956)—Amazon Prime Video

The Kapoor-Nargis swan song, Chori Chori is pure romcom gold. With Nargis at her most mischievous and Kapoor playing a lovelorn heir with slapstick aplomb, this “unofficial remake" of Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night is all banter and breezy romance. One of its many charming highlights is the timeless melody Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi, performed under stars as fake as they are pretty.

BOBBY (1973)—ZEE5

The moment Kapoor passed the baton from himself to Rishi Kapoor, cinema reinvented its idea of young love. Bobby is a riot of teenage rebellion, class divides, and raw chemistry. Dimple Kapadia’s underage debut as the titular Bobby remains iconic, while Rishi Kapoor, with his earnest innocence, oozes charm. Kapoor senior proves he’s not just for the heavy stuff—he understood youth culture before it was cool.

AAG (1948)—Amazon Prime Video

Raj Kapoor’s directorial debut, Aag is an audacious, almost avant-garde exploration of artistry and obsession. Kapoor plays Kewal, a tortured theatre-lover haunted by a lost childhood romance. Brooding shadows cloak the screen as Kapoor grapples with identity, longing, and art’s purpose. Not every experiment lands, but the fire in Kapoor’s vision is impossible to ignore.

SANGAM (1964)—JioCinema

Before love triangles became clichés, Sangam was the textbook. A sprawling, Technicolor melodrama shot across Europe and India, it features Kapoor in his grandest, most conflicted avatar. Torn between friendship (Rajendra Kumar) and love (Vyjayanthimala), Kapoor delivers an operatic cocktail of passion and jealousy. Prepare for dramatic confrontations, lingering silences, and Kapoor baring his tortured soul.

RAM TERI GANGA MAILI (1985)—ZEE5

Kapoor’s final directorial film is equal parts poignant and problematic. The titular Ganga (Mandakini) becomes Kapoor’s metaphor for purity and corruption—her journey a stark critique of modern society. Despite its controversial depiction of sensuality, Ram Teri Ganga Maili echoes with the anguish of Kapoor’s earlier work. A swansong filled with raw ambition and imperfect beauty.

For those who loved his movies, Raj Kapoor was more than the stories he told—he became their sentiment. His films draped themselves in sorrow and song, using the smallest gestures to evoke the largest truths. Whether you adore his romances or his ruminations, streaming his work now feels both timeless and necessary. Start at the top—or better yet, play Awara Hoon on loop and surrender.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.