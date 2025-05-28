How Raj Khosla almost rejected a classic tune
This excerpt from a new biography of Hindi film director Raj Khosla concerns the evergreen track ‘Lag Ja Gale’ from ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’
The piece de resistance, the film’s crowning glory, happens to be an exquisite piece of music that has made whole generations swoon. But if Manoj Kumar is to be believed, Raj himself almost came in the way of one of his greatest musical artefacts. The actor reminisced, ‘I got a call from Madan Mohan one day. “Raj Khosla has lost his mind," Madan said. “Ek gaana sunaya. Usko pasand nahi aaya. I made him hear a song. He didn’t like it. You come and handle this please".’