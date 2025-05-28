How Raj Khosla almost rejected a classic tune

The song was shot at Filmalaya Studios, according to Manoj Kumar. Raj and the cinematographer K.H. Kapadia toiled for hours to get the right look. The high-contrast lighting and evocative play of light and shadow, chiaroscuro-like, is coupled with Raj’s penchant for close-ups, an obsession that he inherited from Guru Dutt. The combination of these elements, along with the buttery camera movement gives ‘Lag ja gale’ the timeless visual appeal that the song so richly deserves. In an online discussion hosted by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) commemorating Raj Khosla’s birth anniversary, filmmaker and historian Karan Bali highlighted the Khosla– Kapadia magic in ‘Lag ja gale’, with specific emphasis on the low-key lighting: ‘It adds to Sadhana’s mystery, it adds to the confusion that Manoj Kumar is going through, and the way he Khosla makes Sadhana walk so that her face is always within light…’ Bali went on to juxtapose how Raj Khosla lit Sadhana so richly compared to the relatively flatter cinematography of the Tamil (Yaar Nee?, 1966) and Telugu (Aame Evaru?, 1966) remakes of Woh Kaun Thi?, both of which featured Jayalalithaa reprising Sadhana’s role.