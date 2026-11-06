How the ‘Ramayan’ TV show made history

We have more than one channel now. We have 4K televisions, OLED smartphones, streaming platforms, the world in our hands. We have also become rather more casual about what we watch, often doing so while scrolling through three other things. Reverence will, at the very least, be harder to summon. There is a new, massively budgeted Ramayana in theatres this week, with big stars and world-class visual effects. You and I will probably go watch it in 3D, on an IMAX screen. Will we, however, take our shoes off?